Nissan says not considering dissolving alliance with Renault

January 14, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Nissan Motor <7201.T> said on Tuesday it was “in no way” considering dissolving its alliance with France’s Renault SA <RENA.PA> and Mitsubishi Motors Corp <7211.T> and that the alliance was the source of Nissan’s competitiveness.

“Through the alliance, to achieve sustainable and profitable growth, Nissan will look to continue delivering win-win results for all member companies,” the Japanese automaker said in a statement.

