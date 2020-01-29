Nissan says it plans to sell 1.6 million cars in China this year



BEIJING (Reuters) – Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co <7201.T> said on Wednesday it planned to sell about 1.6 million vehicles in China, the world’s biggest auto market.

Nissan sold 1.55 million vehicles last year in China, down 1.1% from the previous year amid a prolonged auto sales slowdown.

