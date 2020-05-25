Nissan has not confirmed if plans to close Spanish plant: industry secretary



FILE PHOTO: A Nissan logo is pictured at Brussels Motor Show, Belgium, January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A Nissan logo is pictured at Brussels Motor Show, Belgium, January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

May 25, 2020

(Reuters) – Nissan Motor <7201.T> has not confirmed whether it plans to close its plant in Barcelona, a senior Spanish industry ministry official said on Monday.

“There is no official confirmation of closure from the company,” Raul Blanco, the secretary for industry, told reporters on a conference call. “We have no news about it.”

Sources with knowledge of the matter have told Reuters the company may be considering closing the factory but has made no decision yet.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Andrei Khalip)