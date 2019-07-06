Nishikori racks up milestones at Wimbledon



Jul 6, 2019; London, United Kingdom; Kei Nishikori (JAP) in action during his match against Steve Johnson (USA) on day six at the All England Lawn and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports Jul 6, 2019; London, United Kingdom; Kei Nishikori (JAP) in action during his match against Steve Johnson (USA) on day six at the All England Lawn and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

July 6, 2019

LONDON (Reuters) – Kei Nishikori’s quiet-but-efficient victory at Wimbledon on Saturday will feature in no tournament highlight retrospectives, but it did make some milestones.

The 6-4 6-3 6-2 win over American Steve Johnson marked the player’s 400th tour-level match win and saw him reach the round of 16 for a fourth time, sharing the Japanese record with Ai Sugiyama.

The eighth seed will next face Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin for a place in the quarter-finals.

(Editing By Clare Lovell)