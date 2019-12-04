Nintendo’s Switch gaming console to launch in China on Dec 10



FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Nintendo is displayed at Nintendo Tokyo, the first-ever Nintendo official store in Japan, at at SHIBUYA PARCO department store and shopping mall complex, during a press preview in Tokyo, Japan November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Nintendo is displayed at Nintendo Tokyo, the first-ever Nintendo official store in Japan, at at SHIBUYA PARCO department store and shopping mall complex, during a press preview in Tokyo, Japan November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

December 4, 2019

BEIJING (Reuters) – Nintendo Co’s will officially launch its Switch gaming console in mainland China on Dec. 10 for 2,099 yuan ($298.20), local partner Tencent Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday.

Pre-orders for the console began at noon (0400 GMT) on Wednesday, Tencent said.

(Reporting by Huizhong Wu and Lusha Zhang; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)