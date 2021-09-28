Trending

Nintendo says ‘Donkey Kong’ area to open in Universal Studios Japan in 2024

General view shows Yoshi's Adventure attraction inside Super Nintendo World at the Universal Studios Japan theme park in Osaka, Japan
General view shows Yoshi's Adventure attraction inside Super Nintendo World, a new attraction area featuring the popular video game character Mario which is set to open to public on March 18, during a press preview at the Universal Studios Japan theme park in Osaka, western Japan, March 17, 2021. Picture taken March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Irene Wang/Files

September 28, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s Nintendo Co Ltd said on Tuesday that a “Donkey Kong” themed expansion to its “Super Nintendo World” in the Universal Studios Japan theme park in Osaka will open in 2024.

A “Super Mario” themed area opened at the park https://www.reuters.com/article/us-nintendo-universal-studios-japan-idUSKBN2B92QY this year in a major expansion of Nintendo’s efforts to diversify its business beyond consoles. The opening was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the newly announced expansion, “guests will be able to take a walk on the wild side through the lush jungles where Donkey Kong and his friends live,” said the Kyoto-based games maker in a statement.

The area, based on one of Nintendo’s most enduring franchises, will include a roller coaster and interactive experiences and increase the size of its themed area by 70%.

