Nine killed in Gaza as bakery fire spreads through packed market



Palestinians work at the scene where a fire broke out in a market in the central Gaza Strip March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa Palestinians work at the scene where a fire broke out in a market in the central Gaza Strip March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

March 5, 2020

GAZA (Reuters) – At least nine people were killed and 60 injured on Thursday when a bakery fire spread through a crowded market in a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, health officials said.

Four children and three women were among the dead and 14 of the injured were in critical condition, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

