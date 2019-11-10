Nikki Haley: Former cabinet members told me to resist President Trump

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:33 PM PT — Sunday, November 10, 2019

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is claiming two former cabinet members tried to recruit her to help undermine the president. In a recent interview, Haley said former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly confronted her in a closed-door meeting to enlist her in opposing President Trump.

Haley will detail the alleged meeting in her soon to be released memoir, “With All Due Respect.” She said Kelly and Tillerson “confided in me that when they resisted the president, they weren’t being insubordinate — they were trying to save the country.”

According to the memoir, Tillerson told Haley lives were at stake if the president were to go unchecked. The former South Carolina governor said she declined their offers, calling them offensive.

“Go tell the president what your differences are and quit if you don’t like what he’s doing,” said Haley. “To undermine a president is really a very dangerous thing — it goes against the Constitution and what the American people want.”

Although Haley has not always seen eye to eye with the president, she said she will stand by him as he continues to seek another term in office in 2020.

“What I’ll be doing is campaigning for this one,” she said. “I look forward to supporting the president in the next election.”

The former UN ambassador has also spoken out against House Democrats’ efforts to impeach President Trump. She said his alleged attempts to seek assistance from foreign nations for political investigations is not impeachable.

“The Ukrainians never did the investigation and the president released the funds,” stated Haley. “There’s just nothing impeachable there.”

Haley stepped down from her position in the UN back in 2018 and received a warm sendoff from President Trump. “With All Due Respect” will showcase Haley’s perspectives on major national and international matters, along with other insights into her time in the Trump administration.

The book is set to be released on Tuesday.