Nike settles lawsuit against maker of Lil Nas X ‘Satan Shoes’



FILE PHOTO: ?Satan Shoes?, a shoe produced by Brooklyn-based company MSCHF Product Studio Inc in collaboration with the rapper Lil Nas X, is shown in this advertising undated photo displayed in a legal complaint filed by Nike. MSCHF/Handout via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: ?Satan Shoes?, a shoe produced by Brooklyn-based company MSCHF Product Studio Inc in collaboration with the rapper Lil Nas X, is shown in this advertising undated photo displayed in a legal complaint filed by Nike. MSCHF/Handout via REUTERS

April 8, 2021

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Nike Inc said on Thursday it has settled a lawsuit against a Brooklyn company that made “Satan Shoes” in collaboration with the rapper Lil Nas X, and that the company has agreed to a voluntary recall.

The settlement with MSCHF Product Studio Inc resolves a trademark infringement lawsuit that Nike filed last week over the black-and-red, devil-themed sneakers, which carry the Nike “swoosh” logo.

