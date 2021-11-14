Nigeria’s Ibom Air nears order for at least 10 Airbus A220 jets – sources



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Airbus is seen on a building in Toulouse, France, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

November 14, 2021

DUBAI (Reuters) – Nigerian regional airline Ibom Air is close to a deal to buy at least 10 A220 jets from European planemaker Airbus, delegates at the Dubai Airshow said on Sunday.

One industry source said the deal could extend up to 20 aircraft. Airbus declined comment. The airline could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Edmund Klamann)