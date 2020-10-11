Nigeria’s head of police dissolves Special Anti-Robbery Squad: statement



Nigerians take part in a protest against alleged violence, extortion and harassment from Nigeria's Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), in Lagos, Nigeria October 11, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

October 11, 2020

LAGOS (Reuters) – The head of Nigeria’s police dissolved its Special Anti-Robbery Squad with immediate effect on Sunday, according to a police statement.

The move comes in the wake of widespread protests and a globally-trending social media campaign to end the group, known as SARS.

