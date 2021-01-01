Nigerian man builds car completely out of scrap metal

OAN Newsroom

An inventor in Nigeria has made waves worldwide with his latest creation. Ibitoye Michael spent the last three years building a car entirely out of scrap metal, spare pieces and a 1.6 Volkswagen engine. The car has four gears and runs on petrol.

Michael claimed since he was a young boy, he’s always wanted to build the first car he would drive. His aunt said she had noticed Michael’s innovative tendencies when he was just a child.

“He started on this thing even from childhood. Anytime we bought a toy, gun or anything for him, he would break it,” Abimbola Oluwayomi, Michael’s aunt said. “That was when I noticed that this boy is going to be somebody in life.”

However, since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, it was a difficult venture for the young innovator.

“Due to the lockdown, the economy in Nigeria, as a result of the pandemic, I was unable to get enough funds so I decided writing letters to people that I knew could support me,” Michael said.

Michael’s achievement made him hopeful that he can learn more and better his self-taught skills abroad.

“I would like to go abroad to study more on designing the mech engine, which I wanted to go for when I was in school,” Michael said.

Mr Michael Ibitoye from Ibadan made this car. plsets help spread his creativity round the world pic.twitter.com/stTPvuXJP3 — Boogyman (@Tobbsticks) January 20, 2021

The result of his dream can be seen in Ibadan in South Western Nigeria.

