Nigeria to incorporate NNPC, appoints board -President says



FILE PHOTO: Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari speaks during a news conference during a visiit to Pretoria, South Africa, October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari speaks during a news conference during a visiit to Pretoria, South Africa, October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

September 19, 2021

ABUJA (Reuters) – Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari said on Sunday he has appointed a board for state-oil firm NNPC and directed that it should be incorporated.

The new oil law requires NNPC to be incorporated within six months, Buhari, who doubles as minister of petroleum, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alexander Smith)