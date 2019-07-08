Nigel Farage: European Commission nominee pushing communist agenda

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:24 PM PT – Tuesday, July 16 , 2019

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage is slamming the new European Commission president. He claimed her policies are a modern version of communism.

While speaking to reporters Tuesday, Farage said he would vote against appointing Ursula von der Leyen. He said her version for Europe would centralize power to the point where national parliaments would no longer matter. He went on to call it an “outright attack on the concept of the democratic nation state.”

Farage said once Brexit actually goes through, it will probably push Britain close to America and further away from Europe.

“I think it helps the Brexiteers because to have somebody who is avowedly doesn’t want anything on the nation state level makes the whole Brexit case and Brexit argument about what Europe really is a whole lot easier,” stated the Brexit Party leader.

New reports say Von der Leyen was elected president of the European Commission during a vote early vote Tuesday. She was a last minute candidate chosen earlier this month to succeed outgoing President Jean-Claude Juncker.