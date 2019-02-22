Nicolas Maduro challenges opposition party’s call for national elections

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:01 AM PT — Wednesday, February 20, 2019

Embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is continuing to challenge self-proclaimed interim President Juan Guaido.

Maduro called on Guiado during a graduation ceremony on Tuesday, and asked why he has yet to propose holding national elections. He went on to say Guaido should first prove his revolt is supported by the Venezuelan people before he can deem himself as the country’s rightful leader.

“There’s a clown out there who claims to be interim president,” stated Maduro. “Well, if you are interim president, the first thing he has to do, or had to do, is call for elections –why hasn’t he called for elections, ask yourselves, why hasn’t he called for elections?”

Maduro also continued to deny the existence of a humanitarian crisis in Venezuela. This comes as the U.S. and a slew of other nations have sent food and medicine to the country’s border, which the Maduro regime has prohibited from entering Venezuela.