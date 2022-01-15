NHL roundup: Wild score twice in four seconds, dump Ducks



Jan 14, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy (12) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Anaheim Ducks in the third period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports Jan 14, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy (12) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Anaheim Ducks in the third period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

January 15, 2022

Matt Boldy and Mats Zuccarello scored four seconds apart in the third period Friday to highlight the Minnesota Wild’s 7-3 rout of the Anaheim Ducks in Saint Paul, Minn.

Zuccarello had two goals and an assist, while Boldy and Ryan Hartman each notched a goal and an assist. Victor Rask, Matt Dumba and Kevin Fiala also scored, and Kirill Kaprizov had two assists for the Wild. Minnesota’s Kaapo Kahkonen made 39 saves to win his third consecutive start.

Max Comtois and Trevor Zegras logged a goal and an assist apiece for Anaheim, and Derek Grant also found the net.

Ducks goalie Anthony Stolarz was lifted 2:05 into the third period, having allowed three goals in that period and six on 29 shots overall. Lukas Dostal replaced him and stopped 12 of the 13 shots he faced.

Avalanche 4, Coyotes 3 (SO)

Nazem Kadri scored the only shootout goal to help Colorado avoid a major upset with a win over Arizona in Denver. According to multiple sportsbooks, the Avalanche were the biggest favorite in an NHL game in nearly 20 years, closing in the neighborhood of minus-700.

Andre Burakovsky had a goal and an assist, Mikko Rantanen and Tyson Jost also scored, and Devon Toews had two assists for the Avalanche, who won their 13th straight at home. The teams play again Saturday night in Arizona.

Clayton Keller, Shayne Gostisbehere and Johan Larsson had goals, Phil Kessel had two assists, and Ivan Prosvetov had 44 saves and two more in the shootout for the Coyotes.

Panthers 7, Stars 1

Sam Bennett scored three goals and added an assist, leading Florida to yet another home win in a rout over Dallas in Sunrise, Fla.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves to improve his record to 18-3-3. The Panthers have the NHL’s best home record at 20-3-0, and they have scored at least four goals in 19 of those 23 games.

Jonathan Huberdeau, who leads the Panthers with 51 points and was named to his second All-Star team this week, added three assists. Roope Hintz scored in the third period for Dallas, spoiling Bobrovsky’s attempt at his first shutout of the season.

(Field Level Media)