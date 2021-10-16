NHL roundup: Wild nip Ducks in final seconds



FILE PHOTO: Oct 15, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Minnesota Wild players conglatulate Marcus Foligno (17) after he scores game winning goal in the third period at Honda Center. The Wild won 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

October 16, 2021

Marcus Foligno scored the tiebreaking goal with 7.2 seconds left in regulation, and the Minnesota Wild opened their season with a 2-1 victory over the host Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.

Minnesota pressured Anaheim goaltender Anthony Stolarz all night, and he came up big more often than not while recording 41 saves. However, the Wild kept the heat on, and Foligno found himself in front of the net to push home the go-ahead goal to give his club its eighth consecutive victory over Anaheim.

The Wild’s Kevin Fiala tied the game at 1-1 late in the second period. It came after the Ducks opened the scoring on the man advantage with Jakob Silfverberg’s goal within the first minute of the second.

Cam Talbot stopped 28 shots for Minnesota, which has won four in a row at Anaheim.

Canucks 5, Flyers 4 (SO)

Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller each scored in a shootout and Vancouver defeated host Philadelphia.

Miller had a goal and two assists in regulation while Pettersson and Alex Chiasson each added a goal and an assist for the Canucks, who scored four goals in the second period. Vasily Podkolzin contributed his first NHL goal, and Thatcher Demko made 31 saves.

Joel Farabee led the Flyers with one goal and one assist. Cam Atkinson scored in his Philadelphia debut, while Travis Konecny and Claude Giroux also scored. Goaltender Carter Hart stopped 35 shots, and Keith Yandle, Ryan Ellis and Sean Couturier had two assists each.

Devils 4, Blackhawks 3 (OT)

Jack Hughes scored 57 seconds into overtime as New Jersey opened its season by recovering from blowing a two-goal lead late in the third period to edge Chicago in Newark, N.J.

Hughes teamed up with Ryan Graves on an impressive end-to-end goal after Chicago got goals from Kirby Dach and Dominik Kubalik in the final 3:53 of regulation to force overtime. It was Hughes’ second goal of the game. Dougie Hamilton scored in his Devils’ debut, and Andreas Johnsson also tallied. Jonathan Bernier made 24 saves.

Alex DeBrincat scored the other goal for Chicago, which is 0-1-1 to start the season. Kevin Lankinen made 25 saves.

