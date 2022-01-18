NHL roundup: Timo Meier sets Sharks mark with 5 goals



Jan 17, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) controls the puck during the second period against the Los Angeles Kings defenseman Olli Maatta (6) at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports Jan 17, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) controls the puck during the second period against the Los Angeles Kings defenseman Olli Maatta (6) at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

January 18, 2022

Timo Meier scored a franchise-record five goals to lead the San Jose Sharks to a 6-2 win against the visiting Los Angeles Kings on Monday afternoon.

Meier scored three goals in the first period and two more in the second to break the previous record of four goals shared by Owen Nolan, Tomas Hertl, Patrick Marleau and Evander Kane.

Hertl had four assists, Erik Karlsson added three assists, Rudolfs Balcers provided a goal and James Reimer made 39 saves for San Jose. Te Sharks scored a total of one goal in their previous two games, both losses (0-1-1).

Anze Kopitar and Mikey Anderson scored and Jonathan Quick made 11 saves for the Kings, who had won four in a row and six of seven.

Avalanche 4, Wild 3 (OT)

Mikko Rantanen scored the only goal in the shootout and had a goal and an assist in regulation, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist as Colorado beat Minnesota in Denver.

Pavel Francouz made 25 saves in relief of Darcy Kuemper and stopped all three in the shootout and Alex Newhook also scored for the Avalanche, who have won 14 straight home games.

Kirill Kaprizov had two goals, Kevin Fiala also scored, Mats Zuccarello had two assists for Minnesota. Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 35 shots and two more in the shootout.

Red Wings 3, Sabres 2 (OT)

Dylan Larkin scored two goals, including the game-winner 2:07 into overtime, and visiting Detroit rallied from a two-goal, third-period deficit to defeat Buffalo.

Larkin netted his 18th goal of the season on a setup by Nick Leddy, as he ripping a shot past goaltender Aaron Dell’s glove. Vladislav Namestnikov had the other goal for Detroit while Alex Nedeljkovic made 26 saves as the Red Wings completed a sweep of the four-game season series.

Henri Jokiharju and Jeff Skinner scored for the Sabres, and Dell stopped 32 shots.

Kraken 3, Blackhawks 2 (SO)

Joonas Donskoi netted the clincher in a shootout, as Seattle snapped a nine-game losing streak with a victory against visiting Chicago.

Vince Dunn and Ryan Donato scored in regulation and Donato also tallied in the shootout for Seattle, which had been 0-8-1 since Dec. 14. Philipp Grubauer stopped 25 shots, plus both of Chicago’s attempts in the shootout.

Dominik Kubalik had a goal and an assist and Brandon Hagel also scored for the Blackhawks, who had a season-best-tying, four-game winning streak snapped. Chicago goalie Marc-Andre Fleury made 35 saves.

Coyotes 5, Canadiens 2

Nick Schmaltz produced a goal and two assists as Coyotes earned a victory over Montreal in Glendale, Ariz., to snap a two-game losing streak.

Johan Larsson, Clayton Keller and Janis Moser each registered a goal and an assist for the Coyotes. Travis Boyd also hit the back of the net, and Karel Vejmelka turned away 24 of 26 Montreal shots.

Rem Pitlick scored in his second game for the Canadiens, and Ryan Poehling netted a marker for Montreal, which lost its sixth straight (0-4-2).

–Field Level Media