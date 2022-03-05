NHL roundup: Stars’ Jason Robertson caps hat trick with OT winner



Mar 4, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) checks Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler (26) in the third period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports Mar 4, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) checks Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler (26) in the third period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

March 5, 2022

Jason Robertson capped his first NHL hat trick with 30 seconds remaining in overtime and the visiting Dallas Stars defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 Friday night for their third win in a row.

Picking the puck up off the far boards, Robertson skated in alone and beat Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (30 saves) on his right side to push the Stars to 13-4-1 since Jan. 20.

Robertson increased his team-leading and career-high goal total to 26, Denis Gurianov also scored and Ryan Suter notched two assists for the Stars. Joe Pavelski recorded his 900th career point and Braden Holtby made 39 saves as Dallas finished 3-0-1 in the season series against Winnipeg.

Paul Stastny scored twice and Kyle Connor once for the Jets, who had won two in a row following an 0-3-1 slide.

Kings 4, Blue Jackets 3 (OT)

Victor Arvidsson completed his fourth career hat trick after scoring exactly four minutes into overtime to carry Los Angeles past host Columbus.

Columbus captain Boone Jenner appeared to win the game with a backhand shot at 2:04 of overtime, but officials deemed via video review that the Blue Jackets were offside. Los Angeles ended the contest after Arvidsson elevated his backhand shot past Elvis Merzlikins (39 saves) on a breakaway. Dustin Brown also tallied and Jonathan Quick made 26 saves.

Columbus’ Patrik Laine, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Justin Danforth scored during a 46-second span in the second period.

Sabers 5, Wild 4

Jeff Skinner scored twice in the third period, including the go-ahead goal with 3:20 to go, as Buffalo rallied for a victory over visiting Minnesota.

Skinner tied the game 3-3 at the 12:20 mark of the third and then made it 4-3 when he roofed a wrist shot from the left circle for his 23rd goal of the season at 16:40.

Casey Mittelstadt and Kyle Okposo each had a goal and an assist and Rasmus Dahlin added a pair of assists for Buffalo, which won its second straight game. Minnesota’s Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and an assist, Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist and Ryan Hartman also scored.

Lightning 3, Red Wings 1

Tampa Bay scored three times on the power play, including Mikhail Sergachev’s tiebreaking third-period tally, and Tampa Bay topped visiting Detroit.

With four seconds left on a man advantage, Sergachev rifled in his fourth marker at 10:21 to break a 1-all tie after Ross Colton’s faceoff win.

Brayden Point earlier collected his 49th career power-play goal, tying him with Brad Richards for fifth place in Lightning man-advantage markers. Robby Fabbri scored his 15th goal of the season for Detroit in the second period.

Hurricanes 3, Penguins 2 (OT)

Andrei Svechnikov’s power-play goal at 3:14 of overtime completed Carolina’s rally from a two-goal hole for a win over Pittsburgh at Raleigh, N.C.

Jordan Staal scored the Hurricanes’ two goals in regulation, and Carolina goalie Antti Raanta made 22 saves.

Jake Guentzel and Sidney Crosby scored and assisted on each other’s goal for the Penguins, who dropped to 23-1-2 when leading after two periods. Pittsburgh goalie Casey DeSmith stopped 39 shots.

Golden Knights 5, Ducks 4

Nicolas Roy scored twice to highlight a four-goal second period as Vegas beat host Anaheim for the 20th time in 24 meetings between the teams.

It was the first multiple-goal game of Roy’s career. Vegas’ Michael Amadio had a goal and two assists for the first three-point game of his career, and Jonathan Marchessault and Ben Hutton also scored. Laurent Brossoit made 20 saves for the Golden Knights.

Jakob Silfverberg, Nicolas Deslauriers, Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry scored goals and Cam Fowler had two assists for Anaheim, which took its seventh loss in the past 10 games (3-6-1). John Gibson finished with 30 saves.

Rangers 3, Devils 1

Chris Kreider scored his 36th goal of the season with 8:37 remaining in the third period, Igor Shesterkin made 32 saves and New York beat visiting New Jersey.

The Rangers beat the Devils for the eighth straight time and improved to 7-2-1 in their past 10 games.

Kreider and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist for the Rangers, and Filip Chytil also scored. Nico Hischier got the Devils’ goal, and Nico Daws made 29 saves.

