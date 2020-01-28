NHL roundup: Stars halt Vasilevskiy’s win streak



Jan 27, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars right wing Denis Gurianov (34) and defenseman John Klingberg (3) celebrate a goal scored by Gurianov against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Jan 27, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars right wing Denis Gurianov (34) and defenseman John Klingberg (3) celebrate a goal scored by Gurianov against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

January 28, 2020

Dallas’ Jamie Benn capped a two-goal night with an overtime tally as the Stars broke Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy’s 10-game winning streak in a 3-2 victory over the visiting Lightning on Monday night.

Benn stole a clearing pass by Brayden Point in the extra period, and he chipped the puck past Point. He then deked Vasilevskiy for the unassisted winner at 2:07 of the three-on-three session.

Denis Gurianov scored, and Tyler Seguin, Esa Lindell and Blake Comeau produced assists for Dallas, which improved to 16-7-2 at home and swept the two-game season series with Tampa Bay. Stars goalie Ben Bishop stopped 23 shots.

Steven Stamkos notched two goals, Nikita Kucherov chipped in two assists, and Jan Rutta and Victor Hedman added helpers for the Lightning, who fell to 3-6-3 against the Central Division. Vasilevskiy made 32 saves.

Sharks 4, Ducks 2

Patrick Marleau and Stefan Noesen scored two goals each to help San Jose end a three-game losing streak with a win against visiting Anaheim.

Marleau’s first goal was his 1,100th point with the Sharks. His second goal moved him past Rod Brind’Amour for 50th on the NHL’s all-time points list (1,185). San Jose goalie Aaron Dell made 26 saves.

Ondrej Kase scored short-handed, Nick Ritchie scored on a late power play, and John Gibson made 27 saves for the Ducks, who lost for the fifth time in seven games.

Canucks 3, Blues 1

J.T. Miller scored twice as Vancouver extended its home-ice unbeaten streak with a win over St. Louis.

The Canucks are 9-0-0 in their past nine home games, tying the fourth-longest home winning streak in franchise history. The streak has powered Vancouver to a 12-3-0 record in its past 15 games, and to first place in the Pacific Division.

St. Louis dropped to 0-2-1 in its past three games. The Blues took their first regulation loss of the season (21-1-6) after scoring first in the game. Zach Sanford scored for St. Louis. Bo Horvat netted an empty-net goal for Vancouver.

Maple Leafs 5, Predators 2

Rasmus Sandin scored his first career goal to cap a two-point performance as visiting Toronto topped Nashville.

William Nylander scored a goal in his fourth consecutive contest and also set up Sandin’s tally for the Maple Leafs, who posted just their second win in seven games. Zach Hyman collected a goal and an assist, Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews also scored goals, and Frederik Andersen finished with 34 saves as Toronto avenged a pair of shutout loss to the Predators last season.

Mikael Granlund and Viktor Arvidsson scored for Nashville, and Pekka Rinne stopped 26 shots.

Capitals 4, Canadiens 2

Jakub Vrana and Tom Wilson each had a goal and an assist, and Braden Holtby stopped 31 shots to lead visiting Washington over Montreal.

Vrana now has eight goals to go along with three assists during a nine-game point streak. Travis Boyd and Nicklas Backstrom also scored goals for the Capitals, who won their fourth straight game while improving their road record to an NHL-best 19-6-1.

Jeff Petry and Dale Weise scored goals for the Canadiens, who had a two-game win streak snapped. Carey Price finished with 36 saves.

Devils 4, Senators 3 (SO)

Kyle Palmieri scored the tying goal late in the third period, and New Jersey prevailed in a shootout to snap a three-game skid with a victory at Ottawa.

Palmieri, who has 13 points in 14 games, tied the score at 3 when he buried a touch pass from Jesper Bratt off a rebound with 3:21 left in regulation. Nikita Gusev and Jack Hughes then scored in the shootout, and New Jersey goalie Mackenzie Blackwood stopped attempts by Anthony Duclair and Drake Batherson.

Blackwood finished with 35 saves. Marcus Hogberg stopped a career-high 50 shots for Ottawa, which failed in a bid to win consecutive games for the first time since Nov. 19-22.

–Field Level Media