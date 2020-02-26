NHL roundup: Rangers notch OT win vs. rival Isles



Feb 25, 2020; Uniondale, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) plays the puck against the New York Islanders during the third period at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Feb 25, 2020; Uniondale, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) plays the puck against the New York Islanders during the third period at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

February 26, 2020

Mika Zibanejad scored 28 seconds into overtime Tuesday night for the visiting New York Rangers, who remained red hot with a spirited 4-3 win over the New York Islanders in Uniondale, N.Y.

Zibanejad intercepted a clearing pass and fired a slap shot past Semyon Varlamov to give the Rangers their 11th win in 14 games and pull them within five points of the Islanders in the Eastern Conference standings.

Artemi Panarin, Greg McKegg and Brett Howden also scored for the Rangers. Goalie Alexandar Georgiev made 42 saves.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau, who was acquired from the Ottawa Senators on Monday, Jordan Eberle and Brock Nelson scored for the Islanders, who had their two-game winning streak snapped. Varlamov recorded 24 saves.

Stars 4, Hurricanes 1

Roope Hintz had a goal and two assists as Dallas defeated Carolina, ruining the celebratory mood for the Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C. Dallas goalie Anton Khudobin made 40 saves with a splendid performance.

Tyler Seguin, Jason Dickinson and Denis Gurianov also scored for the Stars, who are 7-1-1 in their past nine games. Dickinson and Gurianov each added an assist.

Sebastian Aho had Carolina’s goal, his team-leading 36th of the season. The Hurricanes have lost two of their past three games. It was Carolina’s first game since David Ayres, a Zamboni driver, was summoned as the emergency goalie in Toronto on Saturday and ended up with the victory. Ayres was in attendance for Tuesday night’s game, receiving numerous recognitions and honors.

Capitals 4, Jets 3 (SO)

Alex Ovechkin scored in the top of the fifth round of the shootout, and goalie Braden Holtby kicked away a Nikolaj Ehlers slap shot in the bottom half as Washington defeated visiting Winnipeg.

Ovechkin also scored during regulation, notching his 43rd goal of the season and the 701st of his career.

The Jets rallied from a 3-0 deficit to force overtime. Ehlers, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele scored for Winnipeg. Jakub Vrana and Garnet Hathaway had goals for the Capitals.

Blues 6, Blackhawks 5

Zach Sanford scored twice, including the game-winning goal, as host St. Louis rallied past Chicago.

The Blues rallied from 3-1 and 5-4 deficits to win their fifth consecutive game. Brayden Schenn, Robert Thomas, Ryan O’Reilly and Justin Faulk also scored for the Blues. Jordan Binnington got the win despite allowing five goals on 30 shots.

Patrick Kane, Duncan Keith, Connor Murphy, Matthew Highmore and Brandon Saad scored for the Blackhawks. Corey Crawford stopped 31 shots.

Flyers 4, Sharks 2

Kevin Hayes had two goals and an assist to lift host Philadelphia past San Jose.

Travis Konecny added one goal and two assists while Nicolas Aube-Kubel contributed one goal for the Flyers, who won their fourth game in a row. Carter Hart made 26 saves.

Joel Kellman and Noah Gregor each scored a goal for the struggling Sharks, who have dropped five straight. Aaron Dell stopped 23 shots for San Jose.

Predators 3, Senators 2

Ryan Ellis and Viktor Arvidsson netted second-period goals, both on the power play, and Nashville beat visiting Ottawa.

Colin Blackwell also scored for the Predators, who topped Ottawa for the sixth straight time in Nashville and are 9-1-3 in their past 13 against the Senators. Ellis added an assist on Arvidsson’s tally for a two-point night. Juuse Saros stopped 33 shots to earn the win.

Thomas Chabot and Filip Chlapik registered goals, and Craig Anderson made 30 saves for the Senators, who lost their fourth straight (0-3-1) and slipped to 6-18-6 on the road this season.

Flames 5, Bruins 2

Sean Monahan scored two goals 1:12 apart during the second period to lead Calgary past host Boston.

Mikael Backlund (two goals, one assist) and Matthew Tkachuk (one goal, two assists) each had three points as the Flames improved to 2-0-0 to start their pivotal five-game road trip. David Rittich stopped 26 shots for Calgary.

Brad Marchand and Chris Wagner scored for the Bruins, whose seven-game home winning streak came to an end. Tuukka Rask made 26 saves while losing in regulation at Boston for the first time this season (14-1-6).

Canucks 4, Canadiens 3 (OT)

Newcomer Tyler Toffoli scored 1:35 into overtime and Vancouver overcame a two-goal deficit to earn its first road win against Montreal in more than eight years.

Acquired from Los Angeles shortly before Monday’s trade deadline, Toffoli went high past Carey Price (30 saves) for his third goal in three games with the Canucks, who snapped a three-game road slide by improving to 4-1-1 in the last six.

Bo Horvat scored his 20th of the season and assisted on Toffoli’s winner, and Thatcher Demko made 37 saves in place of the injured Jacob Markstrom for Vancouver, which also ended an eight-game overall skid against the Canadiens.

Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 3

John Tavares scored two goals, and Toronto hung on to end host Tampa Bay’s franchise-record, 11-game home winning streak.

The defeat could be particularly costly for the Lightning, since captain Steven Stamkos left late in the second period due to an undisclosed injury. Jake Muzzin and William Nylander also scored for the Maple Leafs, and Frederik Andersen made 26 saves for his 26th win of the season.

Nikita Kucherov scored his team-leading 30th goal for the Lightning, who also got goals from Pat Maroon and Yanni Gourde. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves.

Ducks 4, Oilers 3 (OT)

Sonny Milano scored two goals, including the winner in overtime, in his Anaheim debut as the Ducks ended a four-game losing streak at the expense of visiting Edmonton.

Milano, who was acquired at Monday’s trade deadline in a deal that sent Devin Shore to the Columbus Blue Jackets, scored the first Ducks’ goal at 5:46 of the opening period. Adam Henrique and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored goals for the Ducks, who ended a five-game home losing streak (0-4-1). Anaheim’s John Gibson made 29 saves.

Tyler Ennis and Andreas Athanasiou each had a goal and an assist, and Leon Draisaitl added a goal for the Oilers, who are 1-0-1 at the start of a three-game road trip with a key Pacific Division matchup at first-place Vegas coming on Wednesday.

Wild 5, Blue Jackets 4

Mikko Koivu scored twice as Minnesota defeated Columbus in Saint Paul, Minn., holding off a third-period rally and improving to 10-5-1 in its past 16 games.

Eric Staal, Ryan Donato and Kevin Fiala each had a goal and an assist for the Wild. Minnesota’s Ryan Hartman had two assists, and goaltender Alex Stalock made 24 saves.

Nick Foligno, Emil Bemstrom, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Zach Werenski scored for the Blue Jackets, who dropped to 1-4-5 in their past 10 games. Columbus goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks, recalled on an emergency basis from the American Hockey League after Elvis Merzlikins was injured this week, stopped 35 of 40 shots in just his fifth NHL game.

Panthers 2, Coyotes 1

Mike Hoffman’s power-play goal at 8:50 of the third period broke a tie and led Florida to a win over Arizona in Glendale, Ariz.

Frank Vatrano also scored for Florida, and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 37 shots for his 23rd win of the season.

The Panthers spoiled the return of Coyotes All-Star goalie Darcy Kuemper, who stopped 24 shots in his first game since sustaining a lower-body injury on Dec. 19. Brad Richardson opened the scoring for Arizona.

Devils 4, Red Wings 1

Cory Schneider recorded his first win of the season, and New Jersey scored three power-play goals to sweep the three-game season series against host Detroit.

Schneider, who made 27 saves, had gone 0-6-1 in seven starts this season. Joey Anderson, Jesper Bratt, Kyle Palmieri and Nikita Gusev scored for New Jersey in its first game of a five-game road trip. The Devils won for the fourth time in five games.

Valterri Filppula scored the lone goal for Detroit, which has lost seven of its past eight. Jonathan Bernier made 27 saves.

–Field Level Media