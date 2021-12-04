NHL roundup: Rangers blank Sharks for 5th straight win



Dec 1, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) sprays his face with water during a time out during the third period against the Philadelphia Flyers at Madison Square Garden. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

December 4, 2021

Igor Shesterkin and Alexandar Georgiev combined for 28 saves and the New York Rangers defeated the visiting San Jose Sharks 1-0 on Friday night for their season-high fifth straight win.

Shesterkin started the game but was helped off the ice at 5:08 of the third period with an apparent right leg injury after making a save and diving on the rebound during a scrum in front of the net. He appeared unable to put weight on his right leg.

Shesterkin made 19 saves before he left. Georgiev came on to save all nine shots he faced to complete the combined shutout. Ryan Strome scored the game’s only goal, giving him points in nine of his past 10 games.

Sharks goalie Adin Hill was stellar, stopping 26 of 27 shots. San Jose saw its three-game winning streak end. The Sharks have allowed just four goals in the first four games of a five-game road trip.

Golden Knights 7, Coyotes 1

Vegas matched its highest goal total of the season in a rout of Arizona in Glendale, Ariz.

Fourteen of the Golden Knights’ 18 skaters recorded at least one point, with six players producing multi-point games. Vegas’ Max Pacioretty had two goals while Evgenii Dadonov, Michael Amadio and Nicolas Roy each had a goal and an assist. Chandler Stephenson and Jonathan Marchessault added a goal apiece, and Reilly Smith and Shea Theodore each had two assists.

Travis Boyd scored for Arizona at 7:51 of the first period, equalizing less than a minute after Marchessault opened the scoring. The struggling Coyotes are 1-4-0 over their past five games, and they are tied for the league lead in goals allowed (89).

Kraken 4, Oilers 3

Yanni Gourde scored in the game’s opening minute and Seattle never trailed in a win over visiting Edmonton.

Adam Larsson, Colin Blackwell and Alex Wennberg also scored for the expansion Kraken, who won for the first time in six tries against a Pacific Division rival. Philipp Grubauer made 29 saves as Seattle improved to 5-1-1 over its past seven games.

Leon Draisaitl, Evan Bouchard and Connor McDavid scored for Edmonton, which had a three-game winning streak end and dropped to 7-1-0 against division foes. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added two assists, and Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner stopped 30 of 34 shots.

Flames 4, Ducks 3 (SO)

Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk scored in a shootout after Sean Monahan collected one goal and one assist as visiting Calgary beat Anaheim to claim a third straight win.

Blake Coleman and Elias Lindholm also scored for the Flames, who are on an 8-1-2 run to move atop the Western Conference. Dan Vladar made 31 saves through overtime and then stopped both Ducks he faced in the shootout.

Sonny Milano, Rickard Rakell and Vinni Lettieri scored for the Ducks, who saw their two-game winning streak end. John Gibson stopped 33 shots prior to the shootout.

Jets 8, Devils 4

Mark Scheifele recorded a hat trick for host Winnipeg, which raced out to a three-goal lead, fell behind, then scored the final five goals in a win over New Jersey.

Scheifele entered Friday with just two goals in 16 games this season. The hat trick was the fourth of his career and his first since Feb. 20, 2020. Scheifele, Nikolaj Ehlers and Kristian Vesalainen all scored in a span of less than six minutes prior to the midway point of the first period before the Devils scored four straight goals.

Damon Severson opened the Devils’ flurry in the second before Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier and Ryan Graves gave New Jersey the lead by scoring in a span of 1:40 bridging the second and third periods. The eight goals were the most allowed by the Devils since March 12, 2019.

