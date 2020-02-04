NHL roundup: Pysyk hat trick helps Panthers beat Leafs



Feb 3, 2020; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; NHL linesman Trent Knorr (63) gets out of the way as Toronto Maple Leafs forward Andreas Johnsson (18) skates the puck away from Florida Panthers forward Mike Hoffman (68) in the third period at Scotiabank Arena. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

February 4, 2020

Mike Hoffman scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, Mark Pysyk had three goals, and the visiting Florida Panthers overcame a two-goal deficit to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on Monday night.

Hoffman’s 19th goal of the season at 10:13 was the third of four consecutive Florida goals in the third period. Pysyk notched his third goal of the game and seventh of the season into an empty net at 19:12.

Jonathan Huberdeau also scored for the Panthers, who have won seven of their past eight games. Mike Matheson had three assists, and Hoffman added an assist.

Maple Leafs starting goaltender Frederik Andersen collided with Panthers center Frank Vatrano near the end of the first period and missed the final two periods due to an upper-body injury. Andersen, who allowed one goal in eight shots, finished the first period. Michael Hutchinson replaced him and gave up three goals on 13 shots.

Stars 5, Rangers 3

Joe Pavelski had two power-play goals in the first period as Dallas won at New York.

Pavelski, a free agent signee for the Stars last summer, had been struggling with the puck, scoring his first goal in nine games on Saturday against the New Jersey Devils.

Stephen Johns, Blake Comeau and Corey Perry also scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin made 33 saves for the Stars. Pavel Buchnevich, Brett Howden and Brendan Lemieux scored power-play goals for the Rangers, and Lemieux added an assist.

Flyers 3, Red Wings 0

Kevin Hayes scored one of Philadelphia’s two third-period, short-handed goals, and Brian Elliott faced just 16 shots en route to his 40th career shutout as the Flyers won at Detroit.

Scott Laughton and Matt Niskanen also scored, and Elliott posted his second shutout in his past three starts.

Jonathan Bernier made 28 saves for the Red Wings, who are 0-8-1 since beating the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 10.

–Field Level Media