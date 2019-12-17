NHL roundup: Perron’s hat trick lifts Blues past Avs



Dec 16, 2019; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) skates against Colorado Avalanche defenseman Ian Cole (28) during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

December 17, 2019

David Perron scored a hat trick as the St. Louis Blues defeated the visiting Colorado Avalanche 5-2 Monday night to remain atop the Western Conference.

The Blues won their third straight game while extending their lead over the second-place Avalanche to three points. They have won six consecutive games against Colorado during the last two seasons.

Vince Dunn and Jordan Kyrou also scored for the Blues, who are 8-1-1 against Central Division teams this season. Ryan O’Reilly had two assists, and Jordan Binnington made 26 saves.

Mikko Rantanen and Nazem Kadri scored for the Avalanche, who had their nine-game points streak stopped. Philipp Grubauer, who returned after missing three games with a hamstring strain, stopped 30 of 34 shots.

Blue Jackets 3, Capitals 0

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored twice, and Joonas Korpisalo made 30 saves as Columbus defeated visiting Washington.

Eric Robinson also tallied for the Blue Jackets, who have won six of their past seven meetings against Washington. Korpisalo posted his second shutout of the season and the third of his career. The victory was the 635th of Columbus coach John Tortorella’s career, moving him past Darryl Sutter for 15th place on the NHL’s all-time list.

Goaltender Braden Holtby stopped 18 of 21 shots for the Capitals, who had their five-game road winning streak snapped, one shy of the franchise record.

Predators 5, Rangers 2

Defenseman Roman Josi collected two goals and an assist, and Juuse Saros made a season-high 39 saves as Nashville began a four-game road trip with a victory over New York.

Rocco Grimaldi scored in the first period for the Predators, and Josi and Matthias Ekholm tallied in the second. Josi added a second goal by scoring into an empty net with 1:49 remaining, and Ryan Ellis scored Nashville’s second empty-net goal with five seconds to go.

Chris Kreider scored in the first period and Artemi Panarin tallied late in the third for the Rangers, who dropped their third straight home game and went 0-for-4 on the power play. New York backup goaltender Alexandar Georgiev finished with 19 saves.

Panthers 6, Senators 1

Noel Acciari, who had never produced a multi-goal game in his NHL career, posted a hat trick to lead Florida over Ottawa Senators in Sunrise, Fla.

Jonathan Huberdeau added a career-high four assists, and the Panthers scored five goals in the second for their biggest period of the season. Aleksander Barkov, Mike Matheson and Dominic Toninato also found the net for Florida, and Artem Anisimov scored for the Senators.

Acciari, a 28-year-old grinder in his fifth NHL season, has eight goals this season — two more than he had last season with the Boston Bruins. His career high is 10, set in 2017-18.

Oilers 2, Stars 1

Connor McDavid recorded two points, Edmonton scored a power-play goal for the eighth straight game, and the Oilers won at Dallas to snap an 0-3-1 skid.

Edmonton received goals from Zack Kassian and Leon Draisaitl, who notched his team-leading 21st. McDavid added a pair of assists, lifting him to an NHL-best 59 points, and Mikko Koskinen recorded 34 saves.

Tyler Seguin scored late in the game as Dallas mounted a rally attempt, and Ben Bishop yielded two goals on 28 shots.

–Field Level Media