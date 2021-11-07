NHL roundup: Panthers throttle Hurricanes



Nov 6, 2021; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Anthony Duclair (10) celebrates his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes with teammates on the bench during the first period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

November 7, 2021

In a clash of top early-season performers, the Florida Panthers scored four first-period goals, ending the Carolina Hurricanes’ perfect season with a 5-2 victory on Saturday night in Sunrise, Fla.

Anthony Duclair scored twice for the Panthers, who improved to 10-0-1. Carolina is now 9-1-0.

The Panthers prevailed without their best player, center and team captain Aleksander Barkov, who sat due to a previously undisclosed lower-body injury. Also due to injuries, the Panthers were without their top goaltender, Sergei Bobrovsky, and top-six forward Sam Bennett.

Florida got those first-period goals from Duclair, Frank Vatrano, Anton Lundell and Patric Hornqvist. The Panthers went 3-for-4 on the power play in the opening period, producing a 15-6 shots-on-goal advantage.

Red Wings 4, Sabres 3 (OT)

Moritz Seider scored his first NHL goal at 2:45 of overtime to give visiting Detroit a win over Buffalo, to end a four-game losing streak.

Seider, a rookie defenseman, skated in from the left side after collecting a Tyler Bertuzzi pass and ripped a shot inside the post. Bertuzzi had two third-period goals, Pius Suter contributed a goal and an assist and Lucas Raymond added three assists. Alex Nedeljkovic made 29 saves.

Tage Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin and Arttu Ruotsalainen scored for Buffalo, while Dustin Tokarski stopped 29 shots. Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin missed his third consecutive game for undisclosed personal reasons.

Lightning 5, Senators 3

Steven Stamkos finished a two-point outing by notching the go-ahead goal in the third period as Tampa Bay defeated host Ottawa in a matinee match.

With the score 2-2, Stamkos found a rebound off Alex Killorn’s shot and lifted it into the net for his sixth tally of the season and a 3-2 lead at 7:32.

Ondrej Palat, who had two assists, scored on a breakaway at 18:19 to seal the victory for the Lightning, who split their two-game trip into Canada. After a slow start, Tampa Bay is 4-0-1 in its past five games and collected three points north of the border.

Islanders 2, Jets 0

Ilya Sorokin made 24 saves to post his third shutout of the season, and Brock Nelson remained red hot by scoring an insurance goal in the third period as visiting New York beat Winnipeg.

Anders Lee scored early in the first period for the Islanders, who extended their point streak to eight games (5-0-2) and improved to 5-2-2 on a 13-game road trip.

Goalie Eric Comrie recorded 29 saves for the Jets, whose eight-game point streak was snapped.

Maple Leafs 5, Bruins 2

Auston Matthews and John Tavares each scored two goals, and Toronto defeated visiting Boston for its fifth straight victory.

Mitchell Marner added a goal and three assists for Toronto, and Morgan Rielly had two assists. Jack Campbell made 42 saves for Toronto.

Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak scored for Boston, and Brad Marchand added two assists. Linus Ullmark stopped 31 shots for Boston.

Wild 5, Penguins 4 (SO)

Ryan Hartman scored with 2.2 seconds left in regulation and Nick Bjugstad tallied the deciding goal in the fourth round of the shootout as visiting Minnesota erased a late two-goal deficit and beat Pittsburgh.

Jared Spurgeon, Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored one goal apiece, and Freddie Gaudreau had two assists for the Wild.

Kasperi Kapanen notched his first career hat trick, Jake Guentzel also scored and Evan Rodrigues, Jason Zucker and Bryan Rust had two assists each for the Penguins.

Flyers 2, Capitals 1

Derick Brassard and Sean Couturier each had second-period goals and Martin Jones made 31 saves as Philadelphia handed Washington its first regulation home loss.

Brassard scored with 8:42 left in the middle period, and Couturier followed 4 1/2 minutes later with his fifth goal of the season for the Flyers. Jones, who has won each of his first three starts with Philadelphia, stopped 14 of 15 shots in the third.

With the hosts down 2-0, Washington rookie Brett Leason snuck a shot underneath Jones 6:02 into the third. Vitek Vanecek stopped 30 shots for the Capitals.

Blue Jackets 4, Avalanche 2

Cole Sillinger scored a tiebreaking goal with 1:02 remaining, and host Columbus beat Colorado.

Alexandre Texier, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Gabriel Carlsson also had goals and Elvis Merzlikins had 34 saves and an assist for Columbus, which swept the home-and-home series with Colorado.

Andre Burakovsky scored two goals and Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots for the Avalanche.

Golden Knights 5, Canadiens 2

Robin Lehner made 36 saves and had an assist and visiting Vegas, despite being outshot 22-1 to start the game, rallied to score five unanswered goals and cruise to victory over Montreal.

Alex Pietrangelo and Chandler Stephenson each had a goal and an assist and Jonathan Marchessault, Dylan Coghlan and Brayden McNabb also scored for Vegas. The Golden Knights were outshot 20-1 in the first period, a franchise record for fewest shots in a period.

Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist and Tyler Toffoli also scored for Montreal. Jake Allen stopped 13 of 16 shots.

–Field Level Media