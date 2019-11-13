NHL roundup: Panthers stun Bruins with wild rally



Nov 12, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Florida Panthers center Mike Hoffman (68) skates past the bench after a goal during the third period against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

November 13, 2019

Mike Hoffman scored the game-winning goal in the shootout as the Florida Panthers rallied from four goals down in the third period to stun the host Boston Bruins 5-4 Tuesday night.

Keith Yandle tied the score with 1:39 remaining in regulation, and Aaron Ekblad, Frank Vatrano and Hoffman also scored in the third as the Panthers won their second straight in a shootout. Sam Montembeault made 15 saves between the third period and overtime after taking over for an ineffective Sergei Bobrovsky.

Jonathan Huberdeau had three assists for Florida, and Yandle added two helpers.

David Pastrnak, Joakim Nordstrom, Anders Bjork and Zdeno Chara scored in a 7:36 span in the second period for the Bruins, who lost their fourth straight (0-2-2). Tuukka Rask stopped 25 shots.

Avalanche 4, Jets 0

Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals and had two assists, and Adam Werner made 40 saves for a shutout in his first NHL game as Colorado shut out host Winnipeg to extend its winning streak to three games.

MacKinnon scored twice in the third period and assisted on goals from Cale Makar and Joonas Donskoi. It was the seventh multi-point game of the season for MacKinnon, who has three goals and five assists over his past three games.

Playing in relief after an early injury to starting goalie Pavel Francouz, Werner made his unexpected debut a perfect one as the Avalanche recorded their first team shutout of the season. A fifth-round pick for the Avalanche in the 2016 NHL draft, Werner has a 5-4-0 record, a .908 save percentage and 2.88 goals-against average for the AHL’s Colorado Eagles this season.

Canadiens 3, Blue Jackets 2 (SO)

Jonathan Drouin scored the only goal in the shootout as Montreal defeated visiting Columbus. Drouin slid in a backhander during the top of the second round for the game-deciding goal.

Montreal goalie Carey Price stuffed Cam Atkinson, Gustav Nyquist and Oliver Bjorkstrand in the extra session after making 33 saves in regulation and the shootout.

Brendan Gallagher and Tomas Tatar tallied for Montreal, which moved to 6-1-1 in their last eight. Eric Robinson and Zach Werenski scored for the Blue Jackets in regulation.

Rangers 3, Penguins 2 (OT)

Rookie Kaapo Kakko scored twice, including the game-winning goal at 2:24 of overtime, as host New York survived squandering a two-goal lead and edged Pittsburgh. The Rangers improved to 6-2-1 in their past nine games thanks to Kakko’s first career two-goal game.

Kakko and Fox scored in the opening period for the Rangers, who also got a 30-save performance from Alexandar Georgiev. Artemi Panarin had an assist and extended his points streak to nine games.

Justin Schultz scored, and Jared McCann tied the game with a power-play goal that ended Pittsburgh’s 0-for-28 drought with the man advantage. Matt Murray finished with 24 saves for Pittsburgh, which played without Sidney Crosby (lower-body injury).

Coyotes 3, Blues 2 (SO)

Conor Garland scored the game-tying goal and the shootout winner to lift visiting Arizona past St. Louis, ending the Blues’ seven-game winning streak.

Clayton Keller also scored and Darcy Kuemper made 33 saves for the Coyotes, who stacked this victory on top of a 4-3 shootout road victory over the Washington Capitals on Monday.

Jaden Schwartz and Colton Parayko scored for St. Louis. Jordan Binnington stopped 20 of 22 shots.

Canucks 5, Predators 3

Elias Pettersson scored twice on his 21st birthday as host Vancouver defeated Nashville in a game that featured six goals in the final 14 minutes.

Tanner Pearson also scored twice for the Canucks, the last an empty-net goal the length of the ice with 6.9 seconds remaining, and Adam Gaudette also tallied. Thatcher Demko made 34 saves as the Canucks snapped a four-game winless streak.

Mikael Granlund, Filip Forsberg and Calle Jarnkrok scored for Nashville. Pekka Rinne stopped 21 of 25 shots for the Predators, who are 1-3-2 in their past six games after a four-game winning streak.

Red Wings 4, Ducks 3 (OT)

Dennis Cholowski scored at 2:04 of overtime as visiting Detroit staged a late rally to edge Anaheim and hand the Ducks their fourth straight loss.

Cholowski wristed a shot over the shoulder of Ducks goalie Ryan Miller off a pass from Robby Fabbri. Detroit’s Dylan Larkin scored in the final minute of regulation to tie the game.

Filip Hronek and Andreas Athanasiou also scored for the Red Wings. Jonathan Bernier made 24 saves as Detroit won its third straight game. Jakob Silfverberg, Josh Mahura and Cam Fowler scored for Anaheim.

Sharks 6, Oilers 3

Brent Burns, Evander Kane and Patrick Marleau scored first-period goals, and San Jose cruised to another win over Edmonton — the Sharks’ eighth in their last nine vs. the Oilers.

Martin Jones made 21 saves while Erik Karlsson collected three assists for the Sharks, who have won also four straight games. Barclay Goodrow and Timo Meier each had a goal and an assist for the Sharks, who also got a goal from Tomas Hertl.

Leon Draisaitl and Sam Gagner both registered a goal and an assist for the Oilers, and Zack Kassian added a goal for Edmonton, whose two-game winning streak ended.

Kings 3, Wild 1

Anze Kopitar and Jeff Carter scored early goals, and Jonathan Quick made 27 saves as Los Angeles ended a three-game losing streak with a win over visiting Minnesota.

Sean Walker added an empty-net goal in the final minute as the Kings won at the start of a stretch in which they’ll play seven of eight games at home after losing all three during a just-concluded trip to Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.

Matt Dumba scored for the Wild, who went 2-2-0 on a West Coast trip. Minnesota, which fell to 2-4-1 over its past seven games, got 32 saves from Devan Dubnyk.

