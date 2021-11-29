NHL roundup: Maple Leafs win 7th straight road game



Nov 28, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center Alexander Kerfoot (15) controls the puck against the Anaheim Ducks during the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

November 29, 2021

Michael Bunting, Alex Kerfoot and William Nylander all collected one goal and one assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs matched a franchise record with their seventh consecutive road win by beating the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Sunday.

Auston Matthews and Wayne Simmonds also scored, while goaltender Jack Campbell made 39 saves for the Maple Leafs, who swept a California road trip for only third time in franchise history.

Hampus Lindholm scored for the Ducks, who have lost four of five games. Goalie John Gibson stopped 26 shots.

Capitals 4, Hurricanes 2

Defenseman Dmitry Orlov’s power-play goal with 2:55 remaining in the third period gave Washington the lead en route to the win over Carolina in Raleigh, N.C.

Orlov’s goal came just seconds after Washington’s 5-on-3 advantage had expired, but the Capitals still had an extra skater. Captain Alex Ovechkin and Aliaksei Protas each scored in the second period for the Capitals, who improved to 9-1-1 in their last 11 games. John Carlson finished the scoring with an empty-net goal and Ilya Samsonov made 30 saves.

Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen notched 21 saves in the loss. Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Nino Niederreiter each scored in the third period for the Hurricanes, who tied the score with 6:28 remaining.

Bruins 3, Canucks 2

David Pastrnak scored the go-ahead goal on a back-door tip-in with 3:24 remaining as the Boston rallied past visiting Vancouver when Pastrnak skated in from the left circle and guided in Brad Marchand’s pass through the crease for a power-play goal.

Marchand and Anton Blidh also had goals for Boston, which bounced back from two losses in three games with its fifth win in the past seven games. Marchand’s goal was his team-leading ninth and gave him a team-high 24 points.

Tanner Pearson and Conor Garland each scored for Vancouver, which suffered its fourth straight loss and ninth in 10 games overall. Former Bruins goalie Jaroslav Halak made 39 saves for the Canucks.

Wild 4, Lightning 2

Ryan Hartman scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period to lift Minnesota over Tampa Bay in St. Paul, Minn.

Nick Bjugstad, Victor Rask and Marcus Foligno also scored for Minnesota, which won its third game in a row. Foligno scored his goal in the final minute on an empty-netter.

Corey Perry and Alex Killorn each scored for Tampa Bay, whose three-game winning streak ended.

Devils 5, Flyers 2

Andreas Johnsson notched two goals and two assists for host New Jersey which pulled away in the third period to beat Philadelphia in Newark, N.J.

Jesper Bratt scored the game-winner shortly after the midway point of the third for the Devils, who won for just the second time in seven games (2-3-2). Dougie Hamilton scored in the first and Nathan Bastian added a goal in the third. Goalie Mackenzie Blackwood made 23 saves.

Scott Laughton and Joel Farabee scored for the Flyers, who have lost six straight (0-4-2). Goalie Martin Jones recorded 30 saves.

Sharks 2, Blackhawks 0

James Reimer made 29 saves for his first shutout of the season, and Timo Meier scored two goals to lead visiting San Jose past Chicago.

Reimer, pulled in his previous start after stopping just 13 of 17 shots in a 4-1 loss to Toronto on Friday night, bounced back to garner his 25th career shutout as San Jose, playing the first game of a five-game trip, snapped Chicago’s four-game home win streak. Logan Couture assisted on both of Meier’s goals.

Marc-Andre Fleury, who turned 37 on Sunday, stopped 20 of 21 shots for the Blackhawks, who fell to 6-3-0 under interim head coach Derek King.

