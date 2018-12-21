NHL roundup: Lightning top Flames in shootout



J.T. Miller scored the winner in the seventh round of a shootout, and Louis Domingue was sensational after regulation as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the host Calgary Flames 5-4 Thursday night.

Miller was the offensive hero, but the biggest Lightning star was Domingue, who stopped six Flames during the shootout after making seven saves in overtime. He finished the night with 33 saves.

The Lightning are riding a 10-0-1 run to sit atop the NHL standings.

Calgary goalie David Rittich made 32 saves for a team that is on a 9-2-2 run. The Flames have lost seven consecutive shootout games.

Bruins 3, Ducks 1

David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists as Boston defeated visiting Anaheim. The Ducks, ranked 29th in the NHL in scoring, were held to one goal for the second consecutive game.

Torey Krug had a goal and an assist, Brad Marchand had two assists and Jaroslav Halak made 24 saves, coming within 4:16 of his fourth shutout of the season.

Ducks rookie Josh Mahura ended the shutout bid with his first NHL goal. Anaheim’s John Gibson made 28 saves.

Golden Knights 4, Islanders 2

William Karlsson and Paul Stastny scored goals 63 seconds apart in the third period, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 19 saves to pick up his 424th career victory as Vegas rallied to defeat New York in Las Vegas.

Fleury moved past Tony Esposito into ninth place on the NHL’s all-time wins list with the victory, his league-leading 20th of the season. Nate Schmidt and Brandon Pirri also scored goals for Vegas, which won its sixth consecutive home game.

Mathew Barzal and Brock Nelson each scored goals for New York, which had a three-game winning streak snapped. Thomas Greiss had 43 saves for the Islanders.

Flyers 2, Predators 1

Jake Voracek and Claude Giroux each scored a goal to carry host Philadelphia to a win over Nashville. The Flyers moved to 2-0-0 since head coach Dave Hakstol was fired and replaced by Scott Gordon.

Goaltender Carter Hart won his second consecutive game since joining the Flyers, making 31 saves. He made his NHL debut Tuesday in a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

Nick Bonino scored for the Predators, who dropped their third in a row overall (0-2-1) and ninth straight on the road (0-7-2).

Penguins 2, Wild 1

Bryan Rust scored twice, including the game-winner in the third period, as Pittsburgh slipped past visiting Minnesota.

Jake Guentzel assisted on both Rust goals by creating turnovers. Eight of Rust’s nine goals have come in the past six games. Jordan Greenway scored for the Wild.

The Penguins, who were coming off an emotional, physical win the night before at Washington while Minnesota cooled its heels that night in Pittsburgh, have won four of their past five games and are 7-3-1 in their past 11.

Canadiens 2, Coyotes 1

Carey Price had 36 saves to pick up his 300th career win and lead Montreal to a victory at Glendale, Ariz.

Paul Byron and Shea Weber both scored goals for Montreal, which snapped a two-game losing streak. The Canadiens were playing their third game in four nights and the second half of a back-to-back that started with a 2-1 loss at Colorado on Wednesday.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored the only goal for the Coyotes, who dropped their third straight game and lost for the seventh time in eight games. Darcy Kuemper stopped 26 shots but remained winless (0-5-1) in his past six starts.

Jets 5, Sharks 3

Nikolaj Ehlers scored three goals, including the go-ahead tally at 16:53 of the third period, as Winnipeg won at San Jose. Dustin Byfuglien and Mason Appleton also tallied for the Jets.

Winnipeg has won six of its past seven games. Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck made 41 saves.

Evander Kane, Joe Pavelski and Joonas Donskoi scored for the Sharks, who had their season-high, five-game winning streak snapped. Martin Jones stopped 20 shots.

Red Wings 4, Hurricanes 1

Jonathan Bernier made 38 saves as Detroit won for the first time in five games, beating Carolina in Raleigh, N.C.

Niklas Kronwall, Frans Nielsen, Jonathan Ericsson and Dylan Larkin scored for Detroit. Larkin’s empty-net tally was his team-leading 15th goal of the season.

Kronwall also had an assist for the Red Wings, who had been on a 0-3-1 stretch but had a successful conclusion to a three-game road swing.

Canucks 5, Blues 1

Bo Horvat and Jake Virtanen each collected a goal and an assist as host Vancouver thumped St. Louis after a scoreless first period.

Goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 29 shots for the Canucks, who are 6-1-1 in their past eight games immediately following a stretch in which they were 1-10-2.

Adam Gaudette, Josh Leivo and Loui Eriksson also collected goals for Vancouver. Vladimir Tarasenko produced the lone goal for the Blues.

Blue Jackets 2, Devils 1

Cam Atkinson scored what proved to be the game-winning goal on a penalty shot in the second period as host Columbus beat New Jersey. The Blue Jackets have won three of four (3-0-1) despite scoring just eight goals in that span.

Nick Foligno also scored for the Blue Jackets. Columbus goalie Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves, including several spectacular stops in the third period.

Taylor Hall scored for the Devils, who have lost three straight (0-2-1) and 11 of 13 (2-6-5). Mackenzie Blackwood, making his first NHL start, recorded 36 saves.

Maple Leafs 6, Panthers 1

Auston Matthews had two goals and two assists, John Tavares scored twice, Morgan Rielly added four assists, and Toronto defeated visiting Florida to won their second game in a row.

Mitch Marner added one goal and two assists, and Nazem Kadri had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs. Henrik Borgstrom scored for the Panthers.

Frederik Andersen stopped 25 shots in the Toronto goal. Panthers goaltender Roberto Luongo allowed five goals on 22 shots before being replaced by James Reimer, who allowed one goal on the four shots he faced from his former team.

Blackhawks 5, Stars 2

Patrick Kane had two goals and an assist, and Alex DeBrincat added a goal and two assists as visiting Chicago ripped Dallas.

The Blackhawks, who beat Nashville at home on Tuesday, won consecutive games for the first time since Oct. 23-25. They are 4-11-1 in the past 16 games.

The Stars are 1-5-0 in the past six games and had a five-game home win streak snapped.

