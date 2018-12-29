NHL roundup: Leafs take down Jackets



Dec 28, 2018; Columbus, OH, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Anthony Duclair (91) and Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) battle for the puck in the corner during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Mowry-USA TODAY Sports Dec 28, 2018; Columbus, OH, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Anthony Duclair (91) and Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) battle for the puck in the corner during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Mowry-USA TODAY Sports

December 29, 2018

John Tavares scored two goals, Mitch Marner had a goal and two assists, and the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 Friday night.

Frederik Gauthier also scored for the Maple Leafs, who won their fifth game in a row and stopped the five-game winning streak by the Blue Jackets.

Nick Foligno and Artemi Panarin scored for the Blue Jackets, who were playing their second game in two nights while the Maple Leafs were playing for the first time since Sunday.

Garret Sparks, Toronto’s backup goaltender, made 27 saves. Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky made 25 saves in defeat.

Canadiens 5, Panthers 3

Tomas Tatar scored two goals — including the go-ahead tally with 11:06 left in the third period — as Montreal won in Sunrise, Fla.

Nicolas Deslauriers, Artturi Lehkonen and Jonathan Drouin also scored for Montreal, and Antti Niemi made 23 saves. Niemi was playing for Carey Price, who missed the game due to a lower-body injury.

Florida got early goals from a pair of 21-year-olds, Henrik Borgstrom and Denis Malgin, and a late score from veteran defenseman Keith Yandle. Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo made 23 saves. Florida entered the game having won four of its previous five games.

Islanders 6, Senators 3

New York scored five unanswered goals to come back for a resounding win over visiting Ottawa.

Mathew Barzal scored the go-ahead and insurance goals for the Islanders, who have won two straight and five of six. Josh Bailey, Anders Lee, Johnny Boychuk and Casey Cizikas also scored for New York. Robin Lehner earned the win by stopping all 10 shots he faced in relief of Thomas Greiss, who was pulled after giving up three goals on 17 shots.

Mark Stone, Matt Duchene and Cody Ceci scored for the Senators, who have lost three straight and four of five. Mike McKenna recorded 33 saves.

–Field Level Media