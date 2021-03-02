NHL roundup: Leafs blank Oilers again



March 2, 2021

William Nylander and Morgan Rielly each had a goal and an assist and Michael Hutchinson made 31 saves for his sixth career shutout as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the host Edmonton Oilers 3-0 Monday night.

Zach Hyman also scored for the NHL-leading Maple Leafs, who moved eight points ahead of the second-place Oilers in the North Division. Toronto improved to 6-1-0 in its past seven games. Edmonton has dropped two in a row after winning eight of the previous nine.

The Oilers were blanked for the second time in a row after taking a 4-0 defeat against Toronto on Saturday in the opener of a three-game series at Rogers Place. The Maple Leafs’ Jack Campbell stopped 30 shots on Saturday as No. 1 goalie Frederik Andersen remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Edmonton goaltender Mikko Koskinen was pulled after allowing three goals on 10 shots in the first period. Mike Smith came on in relief and stopped all 13 Toronto shots he faced.

Golden Knights 5, Wild 4 (OT)

Max Pacioretty had two goals and an assist, including the overtime winner, and Mark Stone had a career-high five assists Vegas rallied from a 4-2 deficit in Las Vegas to snap Minnesota’s six-game winning streak. Stone became the first NHL player in three years to log five primary assists in a single game.

Cody Glass and Nicolas Hague also scored goals for the Golden Knights, who extended their win streak to three games. Marc-Andre Fleury, making his ninth consecutive start, finished with 26 saves.

Marcus Foligno had two goals and an assist, Jordan Greenway and Nick Bonino each scored goals and Jonas Brodin had two assists for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 34 saves.

Sharks 6, Avalanche 2

Evander Kane produced a three-point night, and San Jose, trailing by two goals early in the second period, scored six consecutive goals to defeat visiting Colorado.

Radim Simek, Kevin Labanc, Rudolfs Balcers, Erik Karlsson and John Leonard found the back of the net for San Jose before Kane added an empty-net tally. Timo Meier contributed to the offense with three assists, Kane had two assists and Balcers had one assist. Martin Jones made 33 saves to improve to 2-3-1 in his past six starts.

Samuel Girard and Gabriel Landeskog notched Colorado’s goals, and Philipp Grubauer made 21 saves in the loss.

Hurricanes 3, Panthers 2 (OT)

Martin Necas scored with 1:59 expired in overtime, leading Carolina to a victory in Sunrise, Fla. Sebastian Aho got the assist on a pass that led Necas right to the goal.

Brett Pesce and ex-Panthers forward Vincent Trocheck also scored for the Hurricanes. Carolina backup goalie Alex Nedeljkovic made 44 saves to improve to 3-2-1 this season.

Frank Vatrano and Eetu Luostarinen scored for the Panthers. Vatrano has scored in three straight games, and all of those tallies came with the Panthers trailing in the third period. Chris Driedger made 24 saves as Florida lost consecutive games for the first time this season.

Blues 5, Ducks 4

Dakota Joshua scored a goal in his NHL debut, 13 seconds after Zach Sanford scored as St. Louis took charge in the second period and held to defeat host Anaheim.

David Perron also scored in a three-goal middle period for the Blues, who have won back-to-back road games after a three-game home losing streak.

Isac Lundestrom delivered his first career hat trick for the Ducks, scoring twice in the third period as Anaheim saw its losing streak reach seven games (0-5-2). The Ducks, who last won on Feb. 11, are 3-9-3 going back to a loss at Arizona on Jan. 28.

Canucks 4, Jets 0

Thatcher Demko made 27 saves for his first NHL shutout as Vancouver blanked host Winnipeg.

Demko notched his career milestone in his 52nd game. Vancouver ended Winnipeg’s winning streak at four games.

Nate Schmidt and Elias Pettersson each had a goal and an assist for the Canucks while Adam Gaudette chipped in two helpers. Nils Hoglander and J.T. Miller each scored once. Connor Hellebuyck made 15 saves for the Jets.

Senators 5, Flames 1

Drake Batherson tied a franchise record with goals in six consecutive games amid a two-goal performance to lead Ottawa to a home-ice victory over Calgary.

Artem Anisimov, Colin White and Evgenii Dadonov scored, Tim Stutzle collected two assists and Matt Murray made 27 saves for the Senators. Ottawa has won four of five games and taken two of the first three straight meetings with the Flames.

Milan Lucic had a power-play goal for Calgary, which got 31 saves from David Rittich.

