NHL roundup: Last-minute goal lifts Wild over Stars

February 8, 2020

Minnesota’s Joel Eriksson Ek scored the second of his two goals with 25.7 seconds left in regulation, and the visiting Wild beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 on Friday night.

After a big battle on the end boards behind Dallas goalie Ben Bishop, Eriksson Ek collected a miss by Jonas Brodin and wrapped the puck around past Bishop for the game-winning tally.

Minnesota rebounded from a 2-0 deficit to beat the Stars for the third time in four meetings and win the season series. Ryan Donato scored, Devan Dubnyk stopped 31 shots and the Wild won their third straight and sixth of their last eight.

Joe Pavelski tallied on the power play, Denis Gurianov added a goal and Bishop made 27 saves and also contributed his second assist this season on Gurianov’s tally.

Maple Leafs 5, Ducks 4 (OT)

John Tavares scored his second goal of the game at 4:53 of overtime, and Toronto defeated visiting Anaheim. Tavares, who also had an assist, netted his 22nd goal of the season on a tip-in of a shot by Mitchell Marner during a power play.

Auston Matthews had a goal and three assists, and Andreas Johnsson and Jason Spezza each added a goal for Toronto. Marner had three assists. Goaltender Jack Campbell stopped 26 shots in his first start for Toronto after he was acquired in a Wednesday trade with the Los Angeles Kings.

Nicolas Deslauriers, Max Jones, Adam Henrique and Derek Grant scored for the Ducks, who twice tied the game in the third period. Cam Fowler had two assists for Anaheim, and Henrique also had an assist. Ryan Miller made 29 saves.

Blue Jackets 2, Red Wings 0

Elvis Merzlikins recorded his fifth shutout in eight games, Zach Werenski scored in the second period, and streaking Columbus stifled visiting Detroit.

Merzlikins became the first rookie goaltender to record five shutouts in an eight-game span since Frank Brimsek in 1938. He needed to make only 16 stops against the Wings. The Blue Jackets are 9-0-1 over the last 10 games and have recorded at least one point in 18 consecutive games against Eastern Conference opponents.

Werenski’s 17 goals are an NHL high for a defenseman this season. He also scored the only goal in Columbus’ last game, a 1-0 overtime win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. Boone Jenner scored the other goal for the Blue Jackets into a vacated net.

Sabers 3, Rangers 2

Carter Hutton made 37 saves while Jimmy Vesey collected a goal and an assist against his former team as Buffalo held on for a victory at New York.

The Sabres beat the Rangers for only the second time in the past nine meetings and also won for the second time in their past seven contests overall (2-4-1). Buffalo rebounded from a 4-3 home shootout loss to the league-worst Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

Zemgus Girgensons and Sam Reinhart scored in the first two periods for the Sabres. Vesey, who spent the first three seasons of his career with the Rangers, had the secondary assist on Reinhart’s goal, and Jack Eichel collected two assists. Mike Zibanejad and Chris Kreider scored for the Rangers.

