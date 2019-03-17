NHL roundup: Killorn, Lightning crush Caps



Mar 16, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) shoots as Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) makes a save during the third period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Killorn recorded his first career hat trick, Tampa Bay set a franchise record for wins in a season, and the Lightning beat the visiting Washington Capitals 6-3 on Saturday in the first meeting this season between the Eastern Conference’s two division leaders.

The Lightning notched their 55th victory and became just the fourth team in NHL history to win 54 games or more in consecutive seasons.

Tyler Johnson, Erik Cernak and Yanni Gourde also tallied, and Nikita Kucherov notched two assists for the Lightning, who won their fourth straight. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 30 shots and won for the 13th time in his past 14 starts.

Alex Ovechkin had two goals, and John Carlson added a marker and an assist for Washington, which lost for just the third time in its past 15 games. Braden Holtby allowed four goals on 33 shots.

Oilers 3, Coyotes 2 (OT)

Connor McDavid scored his second goal of the game 58 seconds into overtime as Edmonton claimed a victory in Glendale, Ariz.

Mikka Koskinen made 28 saves for the Oilers, and Matthew Benning added a goal.

Alex Galchenyuk scored twice for Arizona. Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper stopped 22 shots.

Bruins 2, Blue Jackets 1 (OT)

Brad Marchand scored at 3:30 of overtime as Boston returned home and snapped a three-game losing streak with a victory over Columbus.

Patrice Bergeron also scored for Boston, and Jaroslav Halak made 24 saves. The Bruins put together a streak of 19 straight games with a point, the longest in the NHL this season, before going 0-3-0 on a three-game trip to Pittsburgh, Columbus and Winnipeg.

Matt Duchene scored the lone goal for the Blue Jackets, who had a two-game winning streak snapped. Columbus’ Joonas Korpisalo stopped 31 shots.

Blackhawks 2, Canadiens 0

Corey Crawford made a career-high 48 saves in his hometown as visiting Chicago won its fifth in a row, beating Montreal. Connor Murphy and Brendan Perlini were the goal-scorers, both on assists from Alex DeBrincat.

Crawford, who missed 28 games in the middle of the season due to concussion issues, posted his second shutout of 2018-19. He owns a 1.48 goals-against average during a five-game winning streak.

The Canadiens are 6-10-1 following an impressive 8-1-1 stretch.

Blues 5, Penguins 1

Vince Dunn scored twice, and Pat Maroon had a goal and an assist as St. Louis ended a three-game losing streak by winning at Pittsburgh.

Oskar Sundqvist and Jay Bouwmeester also scored, and Colton Parayko and Robert Thomas each had two assists for St. Louis, which built a 4-0 lead through the game’s first 23 minutes. Jordan Binnington made 40 saves and is 17-4-1 in his first 22 NHL starts.

Dominik Simon scored for the Penguins, who had won three straight and six of seven. Matt Murray stopped nine of 13 shots before being relieved by Casey DeSmith, who allowed one goal on 13 shots.

Red Wings 2, Islanders 1

Andreas Athanasiou scored a pair of goals as host Detroit snapped a four-game losing streak with a victory over New York.

Danny DeKeyser assisted on both goals, while Jonathan Bernier turned aside 41 shots. Detroit avenged a pair of one-goal losses to the Islanders earlier in the season.

Anders Lee scored the only goal for the Islanders, who had won their previous two games. Thomas Greiss made 20 saves for New York.

Panthers 4, Kings 3

Jonathan Huberdeau scored the go-ahead goal with 1:56 left in regulation to lead Florida over host Los Angeles.

Huberdeau also had a game-tying assist. Evgenii Dadonov scored twice and had an assist, Mike Hoffman added a goal, and Aleksander Barkov posted three helpers for the Panthers.

Dustin Brown and Anze Kopitar each had a goal and an assist, and Brendan Leipsic also tallied for the Kings, who are 2-11-4 in their past 17 games.

Jets 2, Flames 1

Mathieu Perreault’s second-period power-play goal held up as the winner as host Winnipeg held on for a win over Calgary in a clash of Western Conference division leaders.

Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves, including 14 in the third period, to record the victory for Winnipeg, which has won two straight games. Hellebuyck had some good fortune, too, as the Flames’ Johnny Gaudreau twice rang shots off the post and Mark Jankowski drilled the crossbar — all in the opening frame.

Mark Scheifele gave the Jets a 1-0 lead in the first period, and Jankowski tied the game with a short-handed goal in the second period. Mike Smith stopped 19 shots for the Flames.

Senators 6, Maple Leafs 2

Magnus Paajarvi scored two consecutive goals during the second period as Ottawa beat visiting Toronto.

Cody Ceci added a goal and an assist, and Brian Gibbons, Anthony Duclair and Oscar Lindberg also scored for the Senators, who won their second straight. Zack Smith added three assists for the Senators.

Morgan Rielly and John Tavares scored for the Maple Leafs, who have allowed 23 goals while losing three of their past four games.

Hurricanes 4, Sabres 2

Rookie Andrei Svechnikov scored his third goal in three games as Carolina recorded its ninth straight win over Buffalo, prevailing in Raleigh, N.C.

Jordan Staal scored to notch his 500th career point, and Justin Williams and Lucas Wallmark also tallied for the Hurricanes, who improved to 8-2-1 in their past 11 contests. Curtis McElhinney finished with 35 saves.

Former Hurricanes forward Jeff Skinner matched his career high with his 37th goal, and Zemgus Girgensons also tallied for the Sabres, who have dropped seven in a row (0-6-1).

Wild 5, Rangers 2

Ryan Donato recorded his second career two-goal game as Minnesota snapped a three-game losing streak with a victory over New York in Saint Paul, Minn.

Eric Staal also scored for the Wild, who won for just the second time in their past 11 home games (2-6-3) since Jan. 19. Jared Spurgeon added a power-play goal, and J.T. Brown scored an empty-net tally for Minnesota.

Mika Zibanejad and Pavel Buchnevich scored for the Rangers, who went 0-3-1 on their four-game road trip. They lost their seventh straight road game and dropped to 2-6-5 in their past 13 games.

Predators 4, Sharks 2

Viktor Arvidsson scored twice, and Filip Forsberg added a goal and an assist as Nashville won at San Jose.

Colton Sissons also scored for the Predators, and goaltender Juuse Saros made 24 saves. Nashville won its second straight and remained a point behind Winnipeg, which beat Calgary 2-1 Saturday, in the chase for first place in the Central Division.

Timo Meier and Joe Thornton scored for the Sharks, and Martin Jones stopped 26 of 29 shots. The Sharks lost their second straight following a six-game winning streak.

