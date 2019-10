NHL roundup: Horvak hat trick lifts Canucks past Wings

Oct 22, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Vancouver Canucks center Bo Horvat (53) takes a shot in the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Oct 22, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Vancouver Canucks center Bo Horvat (53) takes a shot in the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Bo Horvat had a third-period hat trick as the visiting Vancouver Canucks scored all of their goals in the final period to upend the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Tuesday.

Horvat scored his 100th career goal against the New York Rangers in Vancouver’s previous game. He scored Vancouver’s first two goals on Tuesday as it rallied from a 2-0 deficit. Jake Virtanen had the go-ahead goal and Tim Schaller also scored for the Canucks. Jacob Markstrom made 31 saves.

Anthony Mantha and Dennis Cholowski had the goals for the Red Wings, who have lost five straight. Jimmy Howard stopped 36 shots.

Capitals 5, Flames 3

John Carlson scored twice, and Alex Ovechkin collected a goal and an assist as visiting Washington beat Calgary.

Carlson now leads the league with 20 points and is just the fourth defenseman in NHL history to register 20 points or more in October. The others were Paul Coffey, Al MacInnis and Brian Leetch.

Braden Holtby stopped 32 shots for the Capitals, who are riding a four-game winning streak. Chandler Stephenson and Tom Wilson also had goals for Washington.

Sabers 4, Sharks 3 (OT)

Jack Eichel capped a four-point night with the winning goal at 3:13 of overtime as Buffalo improved to 19-2-1 against San Jose at home all-time.

In overtime, Rasmus Ristolainen put a shot on goal during a two-on-one, and Eichel hit the loose puck on one side of goalie Martin Jones then tapped it in while falling to the ice.

Eichel had two goals and two assists, Sam Reinhart and Jeff Skinner potted goals, and Ristolainen added two helpers for the Sabres, who have won their first five games at home for the first time since the 1984-85 season. Dylan Gambrell, Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Erik Karlsson scored for the Sharks.

Bruins 4, Maple Leafs 2

Brett Ritchie and Par Lindholm scored in the third period to lead host Boston past Toronto. Tuukka Rask stopped 28 shots to earn the victory in his 500th NHL game.

David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand had a goal and an assist apiece as the Bruins snapped a two-game skid. Pastrnak has eight goals in his last four games amid a seven-game points streak, and Marchand extended his scoring run to eight straight (five goals, nine assists).

Kasperi Kapanen and Alexander Kerfoot each had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs, who lost for the second straight night after an overtime defeat Monday. Michael Hutchinson made 35 saves.

Panthers 4, Penguins 2

Denis Malgin scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period and added an assist in the third, leading Florida past Pittsburgh at Sunrise, Fla.

Malgin, who has three goals and three assists in his past six games, helped the Panthers earn their third win in four games. The Penguins lost their second in a row after a five-game winning streak.

Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky entered the game with a 4.07 goals-against average, but he made 23 saves and allowed a season-low-tying two goals for his third win.

Predators 6, Ducks 1

Pekka Rinne made 26 saves, and Nashville overwhelmed Anaheim in the opener of the Ducks’ four-game road trip.

Roman Josi and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist for Nashville. Mattias Ekholm scored short-handed, and Colton Sissons, Rocco Grimaldi and Calle Jarnkrok also had goals for the Predators.

Ryan Getzlaf scored for the Ducks, who had allowed just 16 goals in their first nine games.

Kings 3, Jets 2

Anze Kopitar scored on the power play early in the third period, and visiting Los Angeles fended off Winnipeg to win consecutive games for the first time this season.

Austin Wagner and Kurtis MacDermid also scored for the Kings, and Jonathan Quick made 26 saves in the victory. The Kings killed off a Jets power play over the final minute after Jeff Carter was called for tripping.

Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers scored goals for the Jets, who fell to 2-4-0 at home. They have been outscored 19-13 in their own building.

Coyotes 3, Rangers 2 (OT)

Christian Dvorak scored 1:04 into overtime as Arizona extended its winning streak to four games with a victory at New York.

Lawson Crouse scored his second goal in as many games, Alex Goligoski had a goal and an assist, and Darcy Kuemper finished with 17 saves as the Coyotes improved to 5-0-1 in their past six contests.

Tony DeAngelo celebrated his 100th game with New York by scoring twice in the second period against his former team. Alexandar Georgiev turned aside 32 shots for the Rangers, who have been outscored 20-9 during their five-game losing skid (0-4-1).

Golden Knights 2, Blackhawks 1 (SO)

Shea Theodore scored the decisive shootout goal to lift Vegas to a comeback win at Chicago.

Jonathan Marchessault also scored during the shootout for the Golden Knights, who earned their third win in the past four games. Vegas trailed 1-0 late in the third period before Nick Holden scored the game-tying goal and helped force overtime.

Theodore sealed the victory with a backhand shot that floated over the glove of Blackhawks goaltender Robin Lehner. Chicago earned one point thanks largely to a strong performance from Lehner, who stopped 33 of 34 shots during regulation and overtime.

Wild 3, Oilers 0

Eric Staal had two goals and an assist, and Alex Stalock and Devan Dubnyk combined to make 25 saves as Minnesota blanked Edmonton in Saint Paul, Minn.

Brad Hunt also scored a goal for Minnesota, which won its second straight game. Jordan Greenway added two assists.

Stalock, taking over for injured starter Dubnyk early in the second period, finished with 16 saves. Dubnyk, starting in his 300th career game with Minnesota, had nine saves but left after landing hard on his back and hitting the back of his head on the ice when teammate Ryan Donato and Edmonton’s Brandon Manning crashed into him while charging the goal.

