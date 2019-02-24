NHL roundup: Flyers get OT win at Stadium Series



Feb 23, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; The Philadelphia Flyers celebrate the game-winning goal by center Claude Giroux (28) against the Pittsburgh Penguins in a Stadium Series ice hockey game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Claude Giroux scored at 1:59 of overtime Saturday to give the Philadelphia Flyers a 4-3 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins in an NHL Stadium Series outdoor game before more than 69,000 fans at Lincoln Financial Field.

Giroux got around Penguins defenseman Justin Schultz, who lost his stick, and his shot from the slot squirted through the pads of goaltender Matt Murray as the Flyers erased a two-goal deficit to end a two-game losing streak.

Philadelphia’s Jakub Voracek, who had a goal and two assists, scored on a screened shot off a faceoff with 19.7 seconds left in regulation to tie it 3-3.

Sean Couturier and James van Riemsdyk also scored, and goaltender Brian Elliott made 40 saves for the Flyers.

Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist, and Schultz and Evgeni Malkin also scored for Pittsburgh, which lost its second straight. Murray stopped 33 Philadelphia shots.

Sabers 5, Capitals 2

Sam Reinhart posted a hat trick, and Jason Pominville and Rasmus Dahlin each added one goal as Buffalo defeated visiting Washington in a matinee.

Jack Eichel added two assists as Buffalo snapped a four-game losing streak. Goalie Carter Hutton finished with 31 saves for the Sabres in the win and even got his first assist this season.

Washington’s Alex Ovechkin scored his 44th goal of the season on a semi-breakaway early in the second period and has tallied goals in five consecutive games. Braden Holtby had 33 saves.

Blues 2, Bruins 1 (SO)

Rookie Jordan Binnington made 31 saves and came up big in the shootout as St. Louis snapped visiting Boston’s seven-game winning streak.

Binnington improved to 6-0-0 as a starter at home, thanks to several key saves, and fellow rookie Sammy Blais scored the winner in the sixth round of the shootout for the Blues, who bounced back after their club-record 11-game winning streak ended with a 5-2 loss at Dallas on Thursday.

Despite the Bruins’ winning run coming to an end, they extended their overall point streak to 13 games (9-0-4). Tuukka Rask made 28 saves as his six-game winning streak ended.

Blue Jackets 4, Sharks 0

Sergei Bobrovsky made 26 saves to record his second straight shutout, and Matt Duchene scored in his home debut with his new team as Columbus blanked San Jose.

Cam Atkinson collected a goal and an assist, and Boone Jenner and Pierre-Luc Dubois also tallied for the Blue Jackets, who opened a five-game homestand by winning for the seventh time in 10 contests.

Martin Jones yielded four goals on 23 shots before being relieved by Aaron Dell (three saves) for the Sharks, whose six-game road winning streak came to a halt as they fell to 8-2-1 in their last 11 contests overall. San Jose star defenseman Erik Karlsson exited the contest in the second period with an undisclosed injury.

Maple Leafs 6, Canadiens 3

Zach Hyman knocked in a rebound at 18:10 of the third period for the go-ahead goal, and Toronto overcame a three-goal deficit to defeat visiting Montreal.

Hyman scored after a rebound from Mitch Marner’s shot. Andreas Johnsson scored his 17th goal of the season into an empty net at 19:02, and Hyman scored his 13th goal of the season at 19:37 with the net still empty. William Nylander tied the game with a third-period goal and added an assist for the Maple Leafs, who stopped a three-game losing streak.

Andrew Shaw and Jeff Petry each had a goal and an assist, and Tomas Tatar added a goal for the Canadiens.

Avalanche 5, Predators 0

Philipp Grubauer made 38 saves, and Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals as Colorado recorded a shutout at Nashville.

The Avalanche have won five of their last six games, including four in a row, following an eight-game losing streak. MacKinnon also recorded an assist in the game. Alexander Kerfoot matched MacKinnon’s three-point effort with a goal and two assists of his own.

Despite outshooting Colorado by a 38-21 margin, the Predators couldn’t solve Grubauer. Pekka Rinne matched his season high with five goals allowed in net for the Predators.

Rangers 5, Devils 2

Chris Kreider scored a goal and had a nifty power-play assist as the New York Rangers scored three times in the first period and recorded a victory over the visiting New Jersey Devils.

Kreider set up Ryan Strome’s power-play tally with 11:06 remaining in the first period by getting to the right side of the net and making a no-look pass through the crease. Strome finished off the play by coming from the back of the net and lifting the puck into the vacated left side to make it 2-0.

Rangers backup goaltender Alexandar Georgiev was barely tested until the third period and made 19 saves. Schneider made his third straight start for the Devils and allowed four goals on 33 shots.

Panthers 6, Kings 1

Aleksander Barkov continued his hot streak with a goal and an assist, and goalie Roberto Luongo reached a milestone as Florida sent Los Angeles to its seventh straight loss at Sunrise, Fla.

The Panthers snapped a 1-1 tie with three straight second-period goals by Jonathan Huberdeau, Barkov and Keith Yandle. Florida also got goals from Vincent Trocheck, Jamie McGinn (in his 600th NHL game) and Ian McCoshen.

Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo — who had been idle the past four games, including one during which he was on the bereavement list after a death in the family — made 18 saves. It was Luongo’s career 484th win, which ties him with Ed Belfour for third place on the NHL’s career list.

Hurricanes 3, Stars 0

Lucas Wallmark and Justin Faulk scored goals early in the first and second periods, respectively, and goaltender Curtis McElhinney recorded the shutout as surging Carolina rolled past host Dallas.

McElhinney started in goal for the Hurricanes for the 24th time this year and had to make only 24 saves to earn his second shutout of the season.

Carolina is 5-1-0 in its past six games and 11-3-1 in its last 15 contests. Dallas has now been shut out six times this season.

Islanders 4, Canucks 0

Robin Lehner recorded his career-high fourth shutout, when he stopped all 36 shots he faced as New York snapped a rare losing streak with a 4-0 win over host Vancouver.

Casey Cizikas, Ryan Pulock, Anthony Beauvillier and Cal Clutterbuck scored a goal apiece for the Islanders, who salvaged the finale of a three-game swing through western Canada (1-1-1).

The Canucks have lost three straight (0-2-1) and eight of 10 (2-6-2). Goalie Jacob Markstrom made 19 saves.

Oilers 2, Ducks 1

Edmonton earned a clutch win without superstar captain Connor McDavid, holding on for a home victory over Anaheim.

Edmonton goalie Mikko Koskinen made 33 saves, including three during a late Anaheim power play, to backstop his squad to a second consecutive victory. Edmonton won two straight home games for the first time in more than two months.

McDavid served the first half of a two-game suspension handed down for a check to the head of Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy in the Oilers’ last game.

