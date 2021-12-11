NHL roundup: Flyers end 10-game skid by beating Knights



Dec 10, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Philadelphia Flyers players and Vegas Golden Knights players warm up before the start of a game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports Dec 10, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Philadelphia Flyers players and Vegas Golden Knights players warm up before the start of a game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

December 11, 2021

Kevin Hayes, Max Willman, Sean Couturier and James van Riemsdyk each scored a goal to lift the Philadelphia Flyers past the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Friday in Las Vegas, snapping a 10-game losing streak.

Keith Yandle added two assists for the Flyers in Philadelphia’s first win since Nov. 16. Goaltender Carter Hart made 41 saves.

Max Pacioretty scored two goals for the Golden Knights, who had won three in a row. William Karlsson contributed the other goal and Alex Pietrangelo had two assists.

Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit stopped 21 shots.

Penguins 4, Capitals 2

Pittsburgh built a three-goal lead and held on to defeat host Washington for its third straight win.

Danton Heinen, Brock McGinn, Kaspari Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored, and Mike Matheson and Sidney Crosby added two assists apiece for the Penguins, who are 3-2-1 in their past six games. Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry made 29 saves to improve to 7-1-1 in his past nine starts, and also picked up an assist.

Evgeny Kuznetsov and Lars Eller scored and Alex Ovechkin had two assists for the Capitals, who had won two in a row and were 5-1-1 in their previous seven.

Avalanche 7, Red Wings 3

Andre Burakovsky scored twice, Cale Makar had a goal and an assist and Colorado took care of Detroit in Denver.

Nathan MacKinnon, J.T. Compher, Sam Girard and Darren Helm also scored. Darcy Kuemper stopped 37 shots, Devon Toews had three assists and Gabriel Landeskog also had an assist for the Avalanche before leaving with a lower-body injury. Colorado has scored seven goals in three straight games.

Filip Hronek had a goal and an assist and Joey Veleno and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for Detroit, which has lost three straight. Alex Nedeljkovic had 36 saves in relief of Thomas Greiss for the Red Wings.

Rangers 2, Sabres 1

Alexandar Georgiev made a season-high 36 saves, Adam Fox added two assists and New York edged host Buffalo for its eighth win in nine games.

In his third start since Igor Shesterkin was injured, Georgiev came within 5:23 of his first shutout this season. Fox notched his 23rd and 24th assists, breaking a tie with Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman for the league lead among defensemen.

Brett Murray scored for Buffalo, which dropped its sixth straight game. Sabers goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 29 saves in sixth career appearance.

Panthers 3, Coyotes 1

Florida scored twice in a 10-second span during the first period and never trailed, defeating Arizona in Glendale, Ariz.

The Panthers received goals from Patric Hornqvist, Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart. Hornqvist and Reinhart each added one assist as the Panthers became the first team in the NHL to reach 40 points this season. Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves to improve to 12-1-2.

Phil Kessel scored a power-play goal for the Coyotes, who got 20 saves from Scott Wedgewood. Florida beat Wedgewood with three high shots in the first period.

Canucks 4, Jets 3 (SO)

Nils Hoglander snapped an 11-game goal drought by scoring twice and Thatcher Demko didn’t allow a goal in the shootout as host Vancouver defeated Winnipeg.

Conor Garland also scored, Bo Horvat registered two assists and Demko made 34 saves. Elias Pettersson tallied the lone goal in the shootout. The win kept Vancouver undefeated in three games under new coach Bruce Boudreau, who replaced the fired Travis Green.

Winnipeg’s Blake Wheeler recorded two assists — giving him nine in the last five contests — and his first goal in 22 games this season. However, the Jets’ captain appeared to awkwardly buckle his knee during a net scrum with 11:16 left in regulation. Wheeler managed to gingerly skate off, but he had to be helped to the dressing room.

Predators 3, Devils 2

Roman Josi, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored in a 13-minute span bridging the second and third periods as Nashville remained perfect on an Eastern Conference road trip by edging New Jersey in Newark, N.J.

Goalie Juuse Saros made 29 saves for the Predators, who have won four straight overall and the first three games of a trip slated to conclude Sunday against the New York Rangers.

Pavel Zacha and Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Devils, who have lost 10 of 13 (3-7-3). Goalie Mackenzie Blackwood recorded 24 saves.

–Field Level Media