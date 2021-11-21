NHL roundup: Flames spoil Islanders’ debut in new arena



Nov 20, 2021; Elmont, New York, USA; Calgary Flames center Trevor Lewis (22) celebrates his empty net goal against the New York Islanders with teammates during the third period at UBS Arena. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

November 21, 2021

Andrew Mangiapane scored a pair of redirected power-play goals Saturday night as the visiting Calgary Flames spoiled the New York Islanders’ long-awaited debut at UBS Arena by earning a 5-2 win in Elmont, N.Y.

Brad Richardson scored in the first period and Trevor Lewis and Johnny Gaudreau each added empty-netters in the third for the Flames, who have a five-game point streak (3-0-2). Noah Hanifin assisted on both of Mangiapane’s goals.

Goalie Jacob Markstrom made 34 saves.

Brock Nelson scored both goals for the undermanned Islanders, who have six players in COVID-19 protocols. New York, which opened the season with a 13-game road trip as construction was completed at UBS Arena, has lost five straight.

Goalie Semyon Varlamov recorded 26 saves.

Devils 5, Lightning 3

Yegor Sharangovich’s second goal highlighted New Jersey’s third-period rally as it beat host Tampa Bay, snapping its nine-game point streak.

Sharangovich’s second goal — a sharp-angle shot at 9:34 of the third — gave the Devils their first lead at 4-3. He also scored in the first and added an assist, and Dawson Mercer and Jimmy Vesey tallied. Tomas Tatar clinched the win with an empty-net goal.

Jonas Siegenthaler dished out two assists for the Devils, who are 4-2-1 in their last seven games. Jan Rutta posted a goal and an assist, and Pat Maroon and Victor Hedman scored for Tampa Bay, which — in addition to having its point streak broken — lost for the first time in four games.

Hurricanes 5, Kings 4

Martin Necas scored the winning goal with 34 seconds left in the second period and Frederik Andersen made 39 saves as visiting Carolina recorded a win against Los Angeles in a back-and-forth affair.

Necas’ winner was a highlight-reel effort. Necas cut inside around Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson before slipping the puck by goaltender Cal Petersen.

Sebastian Aho and Derek Stepan each had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, who won their fourth straight and are 8-1-0 on the road.

Bruins 5, Flyers 2

Derek Forbort scored two goals to lift Boston past host Philadelphia.

Craig Smith and David Pastrnak each added one goal and one assist for the Bruins, who won their third in a row. Tomas Nosek contributed one goal and Jake DeBrusk had two assists, while Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark stopped 29 shots.

Derick Brassard led the Flyers with two goals while Claude Giroux added two assists. Flyers goaltender Martin Jones was peppered with 44 shots and made 39 saves.

Panthers 5, Wild 4

Frank Vatrano had two goals and an assist, and Florida extended its home winning streak to start the season to 10 games with a win against visiting Minnesota.

Aaron Ekblad had two assists and Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves for the Panthers, who have at least four goals in every home game this season.

For the Wild, Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist, and Cam Talbot made 32 saves.

Penguins 2, Maple Leafs 0

Tristan Jarry earned his second straight shutout and visiting Pittsburgh defeated Toronto.

Jarry made 26 saves in picking up his ninth career shutout and the second this season. He was in goal Thursday for a 6-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Jake Guentzel and Jeff Carter scored for the Penguins, who won their second game in a row following a three-game losing streak.

Jack Campbell stopped 29 shots for the Maple Leafs, who had a five-game win streak end.

Capitals 4, Sharks 0

Alex Ovechkin scored twice in a three-point outing and goaltender Ilya Samsonov collected his second consecutive shutout as visiting Washington notched a victory over San Jose.

Conor Sheary also scored twice for Washington, which is on a 6-0-1 run, while Samsonov stopped 22 shots for his third shutout of the season and sixth in his career. He hasn’t allowed a goal in 151 minutes and 37 seconds. Defenseman John Carlson collected two assists, his third consecutive multi-assist game.

Goalie Adin Hill made 17 saves for the Sharks, who have lost four of five games — in which they have managed only eight goals — and have just two victories in their last eight games.

Oilers 5, Blackhawks 2

Connor McDavid scored and added an assist to extend his point streak to 17 games, and Edmonton used a four-goal first period to beat visiting Chicago.

McDavid, with at least one point in every game and 32 points overall, waited all of 10 minutes, 16 seconds into the contest before notching his 12th goal and extending a point streak that’s tied for eighth longest in NHL history to begin a season.

Tyson Barrie, Kailer Yamamoto and Ryan McLeod also scored in the first period for the Western Conference-leading Oilers, who have won 13 of their first 17. Leon Draisaitl scored Edmonton’s second short-handed goal of the night with 3:32 left in the game and added an assist. Rookie Stuart Skinner stopped 28 shots for the Oilers, who have won five straight at home.

Canadiens 6, Predators 3

Ryan Poehling scored twice in a 37-second span as host Montreal overcame Matt Duchene’s hat trick in a victory over Nashville.

Tyler Toffoli collected a goal and two assists, Artturi Lehkonen had one of each and Christian Dvorak and Brendan Gallagher also tallied as the Canadiens halted a four-game losing skid (0-3-1).

Jonathan Drouin and defenseman Chris Wideman each notched two assists to help Sam Montembeault (33 saves) notch his first victory of the season.

Golden Knights 3, Blue Jackets 2

Mattias Janmark scored the go-ahead goal and Laurent Brossoit made 27 saves as Vegas rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat Columbus.

Keegan Kolesar had a goal and an assist, and Reilly Smith scored his second short-handed goal of the season for Vegas, which finished its six-game homestand with a 5-1 mark.

Alexandre Texier scored a short-handed goal and Gus Nyquist also scored a goal for Columbus, which had a two-game win streak snapped. Jake Bean and Zach Werenski each added two assists. Elvis Merzlikins finished with 32 saves.

Coyotes 2, Red Wings 1 (OT)

Clayton Keller scored 25 seconds into overtime to give Arizona a home win over Detroit.

On a rush to the left of the Detroit goal, Keller fired the puck on net, and the rebound was shot through the goal mouth by Jakob Chychrun. Keller then pounced on the loose puck and shot it into a half-open goal for the game-winner.

The Red Wings felt Arizona forward Phil Kessel might have interfered with Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic and impeded his chance to get back in the crease to stop Keller’s shot, but the goal stood after a review.

Stars 4, Blues 1

Roope Hintz scored a pair of short-handed goals to lead host Dallas past St. Louis for its third win in four games.

After failing to score in the first 11 games of the season, Hintz has now lit the lamp five times in as many outings. The slick-skating forward became only the fourth player in franchise history to score two short-handed goals in the same game, and the first to complete that feat since the team moved from Minnesota to Dallas for the 1993-94 season.

Ryan Suter and Jamie Benn also scored for Dallas. Goaltender Jake Oettinger made 35 saves for his second win in as many starts this season. Brandon Saad replied for the Blues, who have just one win in their last six outings. Goalie Jordan Binnington made 29 saves, including a few breakaway stops.

