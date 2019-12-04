NHL roundup: Devils lose to Knights after coaching change



December 4, 2019

Jonathan Marchessault scored a natural hat trick in a span of less than nine minutes before the midway point of the third period Tuesday night for the visiting Vegas Golden Knights, who beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 in Newark, N.J. — just hours after the Devils fired head coach John Hynes.

The win was the season-high fourth in a row for the Golden Knights, who also received a second-period goal from Chandler Stephenson in his first game with the club. Stephenson was acquired from the Washington Capitals on Monday. Goalie Malcolm Subban made 32 saves for Vegas.

Kyle Palmieri, Jesper Bratt and Nico Hischier scored for the Devils, who have lost three straight and six of eight. Goalie Mackenzie Blackwood recorded 26 saves.

The Devils, whose 22 points leave them mired in 30th place in the 31-team NHL, replaced Hynes with Alain Nasreddine a day after the team allowed five goals in the first period of a 7-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. New Jersey lost Hynes’ last two games by a combined 11-1 and gave up 11 goals over a two-game span five times this season.

Canadiens 4, Islanders 2

Phillip Danault, Shea Weber and Brendan Gallagher each had a goal and an assist as Montreal snapped an eight-game winless streak with a victory over visiting New York.

After going 0-5-3 in their previous eight games, the Canadiens ended their slump with one of their best all-around efforts this season. Montreal also got a goal from Jeff Petry, and Carey Price made 21 saves.

The Islanders took their first regulation loss in their past 16 outings (14-1-1) against Eastern Conference opponents. New York got goals from Scott Mayfield and Mathew Barzal.

Bruins 2, Hurricanes 0

Charlie Coyle and David Krejci scored late in the third period to back Jaroslav Halak in net as host Boston blanked Carolina.

Halak made 24 saves to earn his second shutout of the season in his 500th NHL game as the Bruins extended their winning streak to eight. Boston also is riding a 12-game point streak (9-0-3) and remains the only team undefeated in regulation at home (12-0-4).

James Reimer stopped 32 shots for the Hurricanes, who have lost three of four.

Wild 4, Panthers 2

Rookie defenseman Carson Soucy scored the go-ahead goal and Kaapo Kahkonen won a battle between newcomer goalies.

Minnesota, which overcame a 2-0 second-period deficit to win its fourth straight game, also got goals from Jason Zucker, Mats Zuccarello and Luke Kunin (empty-netter). Zucker also had an assist, and Zuccarello has 24 points in 22 career games against the Panthers.

It was the second career goal for Soucy, who gave Minnesota a 3-2 lead with 15:11 left in the third period.

Flyers 6, Maple Leafs 1

Travis Konecny had one goal and one assist to lift host Philadelphia.

Scott Laughton, Claude Giroux, Joel Farabee, Shayne Gostisbehere and James van Riemsdyk each added a goal, while Phil Myers had three assists for the Flyers, who won their fifth in a row. The Flyers also improved to 9-1-4 at home.

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart stopped 27 shots.

Coyotes 4, Blue Jackets 2

Carl Soderberg collected a goal and two assists and Darcy Kuemper made 33 saves as Arizona defeated host Columbus.

Clayton Keller, Christian Fischer and Lawson Crouse also tallied for Arizona, which snapped a modest two-game skid overall and improved to 9-3-3 on the road this season.

Defenseman Dean Kukan scored his first career NHL goal, Alexandre Texier also tallied, and Joonas Korpisalo turned aside 24 shots for the Blue Jackets, who fell to 8-2-0 in their past 10 encounters with the Coyotes.

Lightning 3, Predators 2 (OT)

Nikita Kucherov scored 2:35 into overtime, and Tampa Bay ended a three-game losing streak.

Kucherov, stationed to the right of Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne, tipped a pass from Steven Stamkos for his 10th goal of the season. The reigning Hart Memorial Trophy winner (MVP) also had an assist in the game, and he has four goals and eight assists during a six-game point streak.

Victor Hedman and Ondrej Palat also scored for Tampa Bay. Stamkos had two assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves. Kyle Turris had a goal and an assist, and Calle Jarnkrok also scored for Nashville, which lost its second straight game. Rinne made 28 saves.

Jets 5, Stars 1

Kyle Connor had a goal and two assists to help host Winnipeg defeat Dallas.

Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey, Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine each had a goal and an assist for Winnipeg. Connor Hellebuyck, who came in tied with Boston’s Tuukka Rask for the second-best save percentage in the NHL (.933), made 27 saves.

Miro Heiskanen scored and Anton Khudobin made 25 saves for Dallas, which came into the game with the same record after 28 games as last season (15-10-3).

Capitals 5, Sharks 2

Garnet Hathaway and Jakub Vrana both scored twice to pace Washington to a victory at San Jose.

John Carlson added one goal and two assists, and Nic Dowd registered two assists for the Capitals. Braden Holtby provided a 23-save performance in the win.

Melker Karlsson and Evander Kane scored for the Sharks. Kane, however, is likely facing a suspension after he was given a major penalty and game misconduct for a third-period elbow to the head of Radko Gudas.

Canucks 5, Senators 2

Antoine Roussel, Tanner Pearson, Elias Pettersson and Zack MacEwen scored first-period goals, and Thatcher Demko had a career-high 40 saves to lead host Vancouver past Ottawa.

Oscar Fantenberg also scored a goal, and Adam Gaudette and Chris Tanev each had two assists for Vancouver on a night when the team inducted Alex Burrows into its Ring of Honour.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Tyler Ennis scored goals for Ottawa, which lost its fifth straight game. Vancouver has won two of three. Senators goalie Anders Nilsson stopped just 11 of the 15 shots he faced before being replaced at the start of the second period by Marcus Hogberg, who finished with 13 saves.

