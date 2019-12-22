NHL roundup: Caps sink Lightning late for season sweep



Dec 21, 2019; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) passes the puck in front of Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

December 22, 2019

Dmitry Orlov scored the tiebreaking goal late in the third period, and Nic Dowd added an empty-netter as the Washington Capitals defeated the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 Saturday night.

The game was tied 1-1 when two penalties forced Washington to play two men short for 86 seconds. But the Capitals killed off those penalties, and Orlov broke the deadlock less than a minute later with a slap shot from just inside the left point for a 2-1 lead with 6:03 remaining.

Washington was called for another penalty a few minutes later, and Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper pulled goalie Curtis McElhinney with just under four minutes left. That gave the Lightning a 6-on-4 advantage, but Dowd scored a short-handed empty-netter with 2:23 left.

The victory let the Capitals sweep the three-game season series with Tampa Bay.

Jets 6, Wild 0

Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves, and Blake Wheeler became the leading points-scorer in franchise history as Winnipeg shut out Minnesota.

Wheeler earned a goal and an assist, giving him 616 points in his career with the Jets/Atlanta Thrashers franchise. Ilya Kovalchuk held the previous record with 615 points.

After recording only an .867 save percentage and an 1-3-0 record over his previous four games, Hellebuyck was terrific. Patrik Laine scored his 12th and 13th goals for the forward’s second multi-goal game of the season, both against the Wild. Josh Morrissey had three assists as the Jets reached the six-goal plateau for the second time this season.

Predators 4, Bruins 3 (OT)

Ryan Ellis scored with 55 seconds remaining in overtime, and visiting Nashville edged struggling Boston.

Roman Josi had two goals, and Filip Forsberg also scored as the Predators won for the third time in four games. Ryan Johansen had three assists, and Pekka Rinne stopped 29 shots in net.

Patrice Bergeron scored twice, including the tying goal with 1:05 left in the third period, and Par Lindholm also tallied. Jaroslav Halak made 25 saves for the Bruins, who have lost eight of their last nine (1-4-4).

Panthers 4, Hurricanes 2

Chris Driedger, making just his third NHL start, stopped 42 shots to lead Florida to a win over Carolina in Raleigh, N.C.

It was Florida’s first win at Carolina since Dec. 18, 2015. Panthers winger Noel Acciari, coming off two straight hat tricks, scored one goal and has 12 for the season. Evgenii Dadonov, Brian Boyle and Jonathan Huberdeau also scored for the Panthers, who won their third straight game.

Carolina, which had its three-game win streak snapped, got goals from Nino Niederreiter and Lucas Wallmark. Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek made 18 saves.

Blackhawks 5, Avalanche 3

Patrick Kane and Kirby Dach scored 28 seconds apart to start a third-period rally, Dominik Kubalik scored a go-ahead goal late in the third, and visiting Chicago beat Colorado in Denver.

Jonathan Toews had a goal and two assists, Connor Murphy scored an empty-net goal and Robin Lehner had 28 saves for the Blackhawks. Kubalik and Kane also had assists.

Matt Calvert scored twice, Ryan Graves had a goal and an assist and Tyson Jost had two assists for the Avalanche, who blew a late lead before losing in regulation for the second straight game. Philipp Grubauer stopped 27 shots.

Blues 5, Sharks 2

Alex Pietrangelo’s tie-breaking goal midway through the third period was the game-winner, and Jaden Schwartz scored once in a three-point game as visiting St. Louis beat San Jose.

Pietrangelo added another goal on an empty-netter. Goaltender Jake Allen made 34 saves for the Western Conference-leading Blues, who have won five straight games.

Goalie Martin Jones stopped 23 shots for the Sharks, who have dropped two straight games and have just one win in their last nine outings (1-7-1).

Sabers 3, Kings 2

Rasmus Ristolainen, Marco Scandella and Victor Olofsson scored goals, and Buffalo defeated Los Angeles for its fifth straight home win.

Sam Reinhart had two assists and Linus Ullmark made 25 saves for the Sabres, who were coming off an 0-2-1 road trip. Jack Eichel had an assist to extend his point streak — the longest active streak in the NHL — to 18 games.

Adrian Kempe and Dustin Brown scored, and Jonathan Quick made 25 saves for the Kings, whose six-game point streak (4-0-2) came to an end in the finale of their season-long six-game road trip.

Canucks 4, Penguins 1

Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller each had a goal and an assist as Vancouver defeated visiting Pittsburgh.

Jake Virtanen and Brock Boeser also scored for the Canucks, who won their second in a row. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves.

Jake Guentzel scored for the Penguins, who had their four-game winning streak snapped. Goalie Matt Murray, starting for the first time in six games, stopped 10 of Vancouver’s season-low 14 shots. Pittsburgh failed to put a shot on net in the first period before peppering 20 in the second.

Oilers 4, Canadiens 3

Riley Sheahan scored the game-winner, while a trio of teammates collected a goal and an assist each Edmonton’s win over Montreal.

Sheahan put the Oilers ahead for the third and final time at the 7:48 mark of the third period, when he converted a give-and-go during a two-on-one rush with Josh Archibald for his third goal of the season and second in as many games.

Goaltender Mikko Koskinen made 23 saves for the Oilers, who ended a two-game losing skid. Archibald, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl all netted a pair of points in the win.

Flyers 5, Senators 4 (SO)

Sean Couturier scored the only goal in the shootout as Philadelphia beat host Ottawa.

Goalie Brian Elliott, who made 30 saves, denied Tyler Ennis, Anthony Duclair and Vladislav Namestnikov to move to 6-0-2 against the Senators, who selected him in the 2003 draft.

James van Riemsdyk notched two goals, Jakub Voracek collected a goal and an assist, and Kevin Hayes scored for the Flyers, who have won nine of 13. Ennis collected two goals and an assist, for Ottawa, which played its third straight overtime game (1-0-2).

Ducks 6, Islanders 5

Jakob Silfverberg’s backhanded goal in the bottom of the shootout’s third round helped Anaheim sweep the season series from New York in a win in Uniondale, N.Y.

After teammate Max Comtois and New York’s Josh Bailey scored, Silfverberg lifted the game-winner over goalie Semyon Varlamov. Adam Henrique recorded a goal and an assist. Comtois, Sam Carrick, Silfverberg and Cam Fowler had markers, and Hampus Lindholm collected two assists. John Gibson, who shut out the Islanders on Nov. 25, made 28 saves.

New York’s Nick Leddy had a goal and two assists, and Mathew Barzal, Brock Nelson, Ryan Pulock and Anders Lee each contributed a goal and a helper. Jordan Eberle and Derick Brassard each notched two assists.

Maple Leafs 4, Red Wings 1

Backup goaltender Michael Hutchinson stopped 29 shots to earn his first win of the season, Zach Hyman and Auston Matthews each had two goals and an assist and Toronto defeated visiting Detroit.

Hutchison is 1-5-1 for the season and gave the Maple Leafs their first win from a backup goaltender since March 20. Mitch Marner added two assists for the Leafs, who have won four straight.

Tyler Bertuzzi scored for the Red Wings on a power play at 18:16 of the third period to avoid the shutout. Jonathan Bernier stopped all three shots he faced before leaving at 6:52 of the first period with a lower-body injury.

Blue Jackets 5, Devils 1

Oliver Bjorkstrand recorded his second two-goal performance in four games as host Columbus skated past New Jersey.

Defensemen Vladislav Gavrikov and Zach Werenski joined Gustav Nyquist by scoring goals. Joonas Korpisalo made 21 saves for the Blue Jackets, who have won a season-high four in a row and boosted their point streak to seven games (5-0-2).

Defenseman Will Butcher scored, and Gilles Senn turned aside 35 shots in his first NHL start for the Devils, who fell to 2-8-1 in their last 11 games following their eighth straight loss (0-7-1) to Columbus.

