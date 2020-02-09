NHL roundup: Bruins down Coyotes for 6th straight win



February 9, 2020

Charlie Coyle scored twice, and Patrice Bergeron had a goal and two assists as the Boston Bruins continued their dominance of the visiting Arizona Coyotes with a 4-2 win Saturday.

Jake DeBrusk also scored, and David Pastrnak had two assists as the Bruins extended their winning streak to six. Tuukka Rask stopped 29 shots for Boston and improved to 12-0-6 at home.

Phil Kessel and Jakob Chychrun scored for the Coyotes, who have lost 10 of their last 12 games (2-7-3). Adin Hill, a late replacement for originally scheduled starter Antti Raanta, had 29 saves for Arizona.

The Bruins have now won 16 consecutive games against the Coyotes dating back to October 2010. Boston completed a season sweep, having beaten Arizona on the road in the second game of the season.

Flyers 7, Capitals 2

Sean Couturier scored two goals, Claude Giroux added one goal and two assists, and Philadelphia scored three goals in under two minutes in the second period to defeat host Washington.

Alex Ovechkin came into the game needing two goals for 700 in his career, but the Washington captain did not score.

The Flyers took control with the second-period outburst. They scored three times in 1 minute, 45 seconds — the first two coming only 14 seconds apart — and took a 4-1 lead. Goalie Brian Elliott, pulled from the Flyers’ last game, turned in a strong effort with 25 saves.

Lightning 3, Islanders 1

Brayden Point broke a scoreless tie in the opening seconds of the second period for red-hot Tampa Bay, which never trailed against New York.

Carter Verhaeghe and Steven Stamkos also scored for the Lightning, who have won six straight and are 18-2-1 since the roll began Dec. 23. Tampa Bay hasn’t trailed in any of its last five victories.

Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made 17 saves as the Lightning earned a point in his 17th consecutive start, extending his own team record.

Stars 3, Blues 2 (OT)

Roope Hintz scored two goals, including the overtime game-winner, as Dallas won at St. Louis.

Jamie Benn also scored, and Anton Khudobin made 23 saves for the Stars, who rallied from a 2-0 deficit.

Colton Parayko scored twice for the Blues, who are 2-6-1 in their last nine games. Jordan Binnington stopped 31 of 34 shots for St. Louis.

Avalanche 2, Blue Jackets 1

Nazem Kadri and Nathan MacKinnon scored third-period goals, Philipp Grubauer had 31 saves and Colorado rallied to win at Columbus.

Gabriel Landeskog and Cale Makar had an assist each to help the Avalanche improve to 3-1 on their five-game road trip. Colorado has won six of its last seven.

Seth Jones had a goal, and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 20 shots but fell short of his third straight shutout for Columbus. The Blue Jackets had won three straight and nine of 10.

Devils 3, Kings 0

MacKenzie Blackwood made 37 saves for his second consecutive shutout as New Jersey scored three times in the second period and beat Los Angeles in Newark, N.J.

Blackwood followed up a 46-save performance by posting his third shutout of the season and fifth of his career. He made 13 saves in the first period, 10 in the second and 14 in the third.

Nikita Gusev scored New Jersey’s first goal, Blake Coleman tallied on the power play and Kyle Palmieri capped the flurry in the second. The Kings were shut out for the fifth time and dropped to 1-8-1 in their last 10 games and 4-14-2 in their last 20.

Penguins 3, Panthers 2

Kris Letang scored a goal and added an assist to lead Pittsburgh over host Florida Panthers at Sunrise, Fla.

The Penguins also got goals from Sidney Crosby, the game-winner, and Teddy Blueger.

Tristan Jarry made 33 saves to earn his first win since Jan. 31 as the Penguins avoided what would have been consecutive losses for the first time since Nov. 29-30. Since then, the Penguins are 20-6-1.

Oilers 3, Predators 2

Leon Draisaitl scored two of Edmonton’s three unanswered goals to beat visiting Nashville.

Actually, the Oilers really only scored twice. Up 2-0, the Predators logged their second own-goal in two weeks to help Edmonton get on the board in the second period, with a rebound going off Kyle Turris’ skate and in.

Draisaitl then took over in the third period, scoring twice off feeds from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, with the winner coming on a four-on-three power play.

Jets 5, Senators 2

Patrik Laine recorded a power-play hat trick, and Kyle Connor recorded four points as Winnipeg earned a victory over visiting Ottawa.

The Jets improved to 3-0-1 over their last four games as the club tries to fight its way back into the playoff race following a 1-7-0 slide to conclude January. The loss extended Ottawa’s winless drought to five games (0-3-2).

Laine’s eighth career hat trick gives him 23 goals for the season. The notoriously streaky winger is on a hot streak, scoring eight times over his last eight games. Connor and Neal Pionk (one goal, two assists) both matched personal bests for points in an NHL game.

Canadiens 2, Maple Leafs 1 (OT)

Ilya Kovalchuk scored on a rebound at 1:43 of overtime, and host Montreal beat Toronto.

Canadiens goalie Carey Price stopped Tyson Barrie, and the puck bounced to Nick Suzuki on a breakaway. His shot was denied, but Kovalchuk swooped in to send the puck into the net for the victory. Montreal’s Marco Scandella had tied the score late in the third period.

Toronto’s John Tavares scored in his 800th game, and Alexander Kerfoot and Zach Hyman had assists. Goalie Jack Campbell, acquired from Los Angeles to back up injured Frederik Andersen (neck), made his second start in two nights after beating the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, making 28 saves.

Hurricanes 6, Golden Knights 5 (SO)

Andrei Svechnikov and Justin Williams scored in the shootout as Carolina rallied for a wild victory in Las Vegas.

Svechnikov started the second round of the shootout by blasting a shot past Marc-Andre Fleury. James Reimer, who finished with 33 saves, then stopped a Shea Theodore attempt, and Williams followed with the game-clincher over Fleury’s glove.

Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Teravainen and Erik Haula each had a goal and an assist, and Martin Necas and Haydn Fleury also scored for Carolina. Jake Gardiner added three assists in a game that featured six third-period goals. Theodore had a goal and an assist, and Cody Eakin, Chandler Stephenson, Max Pacioretty and Jon Merrill also scored goals for Vegas.

Flames 6, Canucks 2

Dillon Dube had a goal and two assists, as Calgary’s fourth line provided most of the firepower to snap Vancouver’s nine-game home winning streak.

Linemates Derek Ryan and Milan Lucic each had a goal and an assist. Matthew Tkachuk, Sean Monahan and Tobias Rieder also scored for the Flames, who snapped a three-game losing streak and won for just the second time in seven games (2-4-1). Goaltender David Rittich made 25 saves.

Tanner Pearson and Adam Gaudette scored for the Pacific Division-leading Canucks, who fell two games shy of tying the best home winning streak in franchise history, set Feb. 3-March 19, 2009. Goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 26 of 31 shots, but Vancouver dropped to 0-3-1 in its past four games.

