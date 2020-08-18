NHL roundup: Avs swamp Coyotes for 3-1 series lead



Aug 17, 2020; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; The Colorado Avalanche celebrates a goal by center Nazem Kadri (91) during the first period against the Arizona Coyotes in game four of the first round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Gerry Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

August 18, 2020

Nazem Kadri scored a pair of power-play goals and had an assist as the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Arizona Coyotes 7-1 Monday in a Western Conference first-round playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta.

Matt Nieto, Joonas Donskoi, Cale Makar, Matt Calvert and Mikko Rantanen also scored, and goaltender Philipp Grubauer made 14 saves for the second-seeded Avalanche, who have a 3-1 advantage in the best-of-seven series.

Colorado can close out the series in Game 5 on Wednesday afternoon.

Jakob Chychrun scored for Arizona and Darcy Kuemper stopped 18 of 22 shots before being pulled after the second period. His replacement, Antti Raanta, allowed three goals on eight shots.

Lightning 2, Blue Jackets 1

Yanni Gourde and Barclay Goodrow each had a goal and an assist as Tampa Bay earned a victory in Game 4 in its first-round playoff series against Columbus at Toronto.

The victory gives the Lightning a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference series. Tampa Bay can clinch the series with a victory in Game 5 on Wednesday.

All of the Lightning’s offense came in the first five minutes of the second period. Tampa Bay’s third line of Goodrow, Gourde, and Blake Coleman emerged from the first intermission with a dominant string of shifts that resulted in two goals.

Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3

Jake DeBrusk scored twice, and Boston racked up four goals in a span of less than seven minutes in the third period to wipe out a two-goal deficit and defeat Carolina in Game 4 at Toronto. The Bruins hold a 3-1 lead in the first-round Eastern Conference playoff series going into Game 5 on Wednesday.

Brad Marchand notched the go-ahead goal with 8:20 remaining, just 90 seconds after Connor Clifton’s tying goal. DeBrusk posted the first and final goals for Boston. Bruins goalie Jaroslav Halak stopped 16 shots.

Justin Williams, Jordan Martinook and Teuvo Teravainen scored for the Hurricanes, and James Reimer made 29 saves.

Blues 3, Canucks 1

Ryan O’Reilly scored twice and added an assist to lead St. Louis over Vancouver in Edmonton, evening their opening-round Western Conference playoff series at two games apiece.

The Blues, who won on consecutive nights after losing the first two games of the best-of-seven series, have all the momentum heading into Wednesday’s critical Game 5. St. Louis goalie Jake Allen made 22 saves while registering his second victory in as many nights. Alex Pietrangelo added a goal in the second period.

J.T. Miller scored 40 seconds into the second period for the Canucks and Jacob Markstrom made 34 saves, who failed to score on seven power-play chances. Vancouver converted six of 11 man-advantage opportunities in the first three games of the series.

–Field Level Media