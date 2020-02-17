NHL roundup: Archibald nets OT winner for Oilers



Josh Archibald capped a two-goal performance by scoring 3:57 into overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday in Raleigh, N.C.

Archibald’s second goal of the game and ninth of the season was assisted by Leon Draisaitl. It came on the team’s only shot on goal in the extra session after Carolina had the first four in overtime. Archibald recorded a multi-goal performance for the first time this season.

Draisaitl and Kailer Yamamoto also scored for the Oilers, who completed a three-game road trip by winning on back-to-back days after Saturday’s 4-1 triumph at Florida. Edmonton’s overtime record improved to 5-6, while the team won a game that extended beyond regulation for the first time since a 4-3 shootout victory over Arizona on Nov. 24.

Sebastian Aho provided two goals and an assist for Carolina. Trevor van Riemsdyk had the other goal just 12 seconds into the contest while fellow defenseman Jaccob Slavin supplied two assists.

Devils 4, Blue Jackets 3 (SO)

Jesper Bratt scored in the seventh round of the shootout for host New Jersey, which capped a hectic day by coming back from a two-goal deficit to outlast Columbus in Newark, N.J.

The Devils, who entered Sunday with the fourth-fewest points in the NHL, traded captain Andy Greene to the New York Islanders a couple of hours before faceoff and dealt center Blake Coleman to the Tampa Bay Lightning during the game.

Joey Anderson, Nicholas Merkley and Palmieri all scored in the second period for the Devils, while goalie Mackenzie Blackwood made a career-high 52 saves. The 55 shots against were the most surrendered by New Jersey since the St. Louis Blues racked up 57 shots in a 6-5 overtime win on March 10, 1984.

Penguins 5, Red Wings 1

Patric Hornqvist scored two goals in the first two periods and added an assist as Pittsburgh eased past visiting Detroit.

Captain Sidney Crosby, Sam Lafferty and defenseman Kris Letang also scored for Pittsburgh and Andrew Agozzino added an assist. Matt Murray made 27 saves for the Penguins in their third win over Detroit this season.

Valtteri Filppula scored the lone goal for Detroit, which went winless on its four-game road trip.

Bruins 3, Rangers 1

Jaroslav Halak made 25 saves and visiting Boston recorded a victory over New York.

Charlie McAvoy scored late in the first period and Charlie Coyle scored a short-handed goal late in the second as the Bruins improved to 13-3-1 in their last 17 games and moved three points ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning for the most points in the league.

The Bruins also beat the Rangers for the fourth consecutive time and won their third straight overall.

Senators 4, Stars 3 (OT)

Ottawa’s Artem Anisimov scored on a breakaway 3:48 into overtime and the host Senators beat Dallas in the second night of back-to-backs for both teams.

Linemate Brady Tkachuk — who assisted on the winner — notched a three-point night with a tally and two assists. Jean-Gabriel Pageau had a goal and a helper, and Tyler Ennis scored for the Senators, who won for just the second time in 10 games against Central Division teams (2-7-1).

Dallas defensemen John Klingberg and Stephen Johns notched markers, Joe Pavelski potted a goal, and Tyler Seguin and Miro Heiskanen each assisted twice for the Stars, who lost for the first time in five games (4-0-1) and were prevented from securing a three-game road sweep in Eastern Canada (though they did extend their road point streak to seven at 5-0-2).

Sabers 5, Maple Leafs 2

Buffalo struck for three goals in a span of 1:31 during the third period to end a tie and earn a victory over visiting Toronto.

Jack Eichel, Kyle Okposo and Jimmy Vesey scored in quick succession after Toronto’s Zach Hyman had tied the game at 2 early in the third period.

Johan Larsson, who also had an assist, and Conor Sheary scored the other goals for the Sabres, who have won three in a row. Colin Miller and Rasmus Ristolainen each added two assists. Yegor Korshkov also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have lost two of three.

Jets 3, Blackhawks 2

Defenseman Nathan Beaulieu scored his first goal of the season early in the third period to lift host Winnipeg past Chicago.

Mason Appleton joined Beaulieu with a goal and an assist, Jack Roslovic also tallied and Connor Hellebuyck turned aside 31 shots as the Jets improved to 5-2-1 in their last eight games.

Patrick Kane scored his team-leading 27th goal, Ryan Carpenter also tallied and Corey Crawford finished with 35 saves for the Blackhawks, who have dropped six of their last seven games (1-4-2).

Ducks 5, Canucks 1

Adam Henrique scored two goals for visiting Anaheim in a win against Vancouver.

Derek Grant had a goal and an assist, Sam Steel and Brendan Guhle also scored, and John Gibson made 37 saves for the Ducks, who improved to 4-0-2 in their past six road games.

Elias Pettersson scored a power-play goal, and Thatcher Demko made 23 saves for the Canucks, who were unable to retake first place in the Pacific Division after the Edmonton Oilers won on Saturday and Sunday to move one point in front.

Predators 2, Blues 1

Kyle Turris scored the game-winning goal late in the third period as Nashville defeated visiting St. Louis.

Craig Smith also scored for the Predators, who won their third straight game overall while completing their four-game season series sweep of the Central Division-leading Blues. Nashville goaltender Pekka Rinne made 38 saves.

Tyler Bozak scored for the Blues, who lost their fifth consecutive game, and Jordan Binnington stopped 22 of 24 shots in goal.

