NHL notebook: Senators keep Colin White with six-year deal



Ice Hockey - 2018 IIHF World Championships - Group B - USA v Latvia - Jyske Bank Boxen - Herning, Denmark - May 10, 2018 - Colin White of the U.S. celebrates after scoring. REUTERS/David W Cerny Ice Hockey - 2018 IIHF World Championships - Group B - USA v Latvia - Jyske Bank Boxen - Herning, Denmark - May 10, 2018 - Colin White of the U.S. celebrates after scoring. REUTERS/David W Cerny

August 22, 2019

The Ottawa Senators signed promising center Colin White to a six-year, $28.5 million contract on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old White had 14 goals and 27 assists in 71 games last season. His 41 points marked only the eighth time in franchise history that a rookie scored 40 or more points.

White will make $4 million this season, according to the club. His following salaries break down this way: $4 million in 2020-21, $4.75 million in each of the following three seasons and $6.25 million in 2024-25.

“We’ve identified Colin as one of our core young players who will help drive our team’s success in both the short and long term,” Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a statement. “Colin plays the 200-foot game that is so coveted in today’s NHL. He can skate, play on both special teams, and is a character player and leader who loves hockey and this city.”

–Bill Guerin was named the new general manager of the Minnesota Wild.

The four-time Stanley Cup champion spent the last eight seasons in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ front office. He will oversee the Wild’s hockey operations department and all matters related to player personnel, coaching staff, scouting and minor league operations. Terms of the multi-year deal were not disclosed.

“Bill has been a winner throughout his hockey career and I am extremely pleased to be able to add his experience to our organization and The State of Hockey,” team owner Craig Leipold said in a release.

–The Wild re-signed center Joel Eriksson Ek to a two-year deal worth $2.975 million.

The deal will pay Eriksson Ek $1.45 million this season and $1.525 million in 2020-21.

Eriksson Ek, 22, had seven goals and seven assists in 58 games last season, his second full year in the NHL. He finished third on the team last season with 117 hits.

–Center Derick Brassard agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the New York Islanders, the team announced.

Financial terms were not disclosed for Brassard, who recorded 23 points (14 goals, nine assists) in 70 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche last season, but The Athletic reports the deal is worth $1.2 million.

Brassard, 31, collected 15 points (nine goals, six assists) in 40 games with the Penguins before being traded to the Panthers on Feb. 1. He scored a goal and set up three others in 10 games with Florida before being shuffled to Colorado on Feb. 25. He scored four goals in 20 games with the Avalanche and also had an assist in nine playoff games with the club.

–Mark Pavelich, a forward for the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” U.S. Olympic ice hockey team, faces four felony assault charges after allegedly attacking his Minnesota neighbor with a metal pole.

Pavelich, 61, was arrested last week after the incident in his home near Lake Superior and remains in custody in lieu of $250,000 bail, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. The charges include second-degree assault, third-degree assault, possession of a short-barreled shotgun and possession of a firearm with a missing or altered serial number.

A Cook County District Court judge ordered a mental competency hearing for Pavelich on Monday and he is due back in court in late October.

–Field Level Media