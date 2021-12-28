NHL-League postpones games in Canada, citing attendance restrictions



FILE PHOTO: Dec 9, 2021; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; A Chicago Blackhawks fan and a Montreal Canadiens fan sit side by side in the stands during the first period at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Dec 9, 2021; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; A Chicago Blackhawks fan and a Montreal Canadiens fan sit side by side in the stands during the first period at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

December 28, 2021

(Reuters) -The National Hockey League (NHL) postponed nine upcoming games citing attendance restrictions in some Canadian cities on Tuesday, as COVID-19 continued to sideline players.

The league also postponed Wednesday’s Detroit Red Wings game at the New York Islanders two days after the home side placed four of their players in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol and isolated from their team, bringing the total number of postponements this season to 80.

The NHL did not specify when the games would be made up, saying they “will be rescheduled for dates later in the season when such restrictions may be eased or lifted”.

Additionally, a Jan. 12 game between Montreal Canadiens and the Boston Bruins was moved to Boston, with plans for a makeup home game for the Canadiens at a later date.

The NHL and players’ body (NHLPA) agreed this week to allow teams to form temporary “taxi squads” to help avoid more disruptions to the season, after players returned from an extended holiday break on Sunday.

Last week the league said it would not send players to the men’s ice hockey tournament at the Beijing Winter Olympics, citing the pandemic’s “profound disruption” to its schedule.

