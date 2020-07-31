NFL’s Cowboys extend reign as most valuable sports team: Forbes

July 31, 2020

(Reuters) – The Dallas Cowboys were ranked the world’s most valuable sports team for a fifth consecutive year according to an annual list published by Forbes https://www.forbes.com/sites/kurtbadenhausen/2020/07/31/the-worlds-most-valuable-sports-teams-2020/#5bbf3b2b3c74 on Friday that was dominated by National Football League clubs.

The NFL’s Cowboys, who unseated Spanish soccer club Real Madrid for top spot on the list in 2016, were valued at $5.5 billion, a 10% rise when compared to last year, Forbes said in a statement.

Major League Baseball’s New York Yankees ($5 billion), the National Basketball Association’s New York Knicks ($4.6 billion), Los Angeles Lakers ($4.4 billion) and Golden State Warriors ($4.3 billion) rounded out the top five.

NFL teams occupied 27 spots on the ranking of the 50 most valuable sports teams, which Forbes said was both a reflection of its massive stadium draws and TV appeal.

Three European soccer teams cracked the top 10 this year, led by Real Madrid ($4.24 billion) in sixth place. Barcelona ($4 billion) were eighth while Manchester United ($3.8 billion) came in at 10th.

The NBA had nine teams on the list, European soccer and MLB each had seven clubs. No ice hockey, Formula One or Nascar teams made the cut.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Toby Davis)