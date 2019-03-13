NFL transactions notebook: Browns reportedly acquire Beckham



FILE PHOTO: 2017 Kids Choice Sport Awards – Show – Los Angeles, California, U.S., 13/07/2017 - NFL football player Odell Beckham Jr. accepts the Hands of Gold Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni FILE PHOTO: 2017 Kids Choice Sport Awards – Show – Los Angeles, California, U.S., 13/07/2017 - NFL football player Odell Beckham Jr. accepts the Hands of Gold Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

March 13, 2019

The New York Giants reportedly traded Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland on Tuesday night, giving Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield one of the best wide receivers in the league as his newest target.

According to multiple reports, the Giants will get in return the No. 17 overall pick in the 2019 draft, a 2019 third-round pick and safety Jabrill Peppers. The Giants now have picks No. 6 and 17 in the first round.

Beckham, 26, finished with 77 catches for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns in 2018, the first of a five-year, $95 million contract he signed last offseason.

The deal reunites Beckham with former LSU teammate and fellow wide receiver Jarvis Landry and gives Mayfield a potent 1-2 punch at receiver, to go along with a now-loaded backfield with Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and Duke Johnson.

Also, the Browns reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson, who had 4.5 sacks in 16 games with Minnesota last season.

–According to multiple reports, the New York Jets agreed to a five-year, $85 million deal with former Baltimore Raven C.J. Mosley, making him the highest-paid linebacker in the league. But fellow Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr, who appeared headed for the Jets, said he would remain in Minnesota and get $67.5 million over five years. Center Matt Paradis also spurned the Jets for a three-year, $27 million deal with the Carolina Panthers after playing in Denver his entire career.

–The Buffalo Bills reportedly are adding wide receivers John Brown and Cole Beasley, with Brown expected to sign for three years and $27 million, and Beasley reportedly getting $29 million over four years.

–The Chicago Bears reportedly agreed on a two-year, $10 million contract with returner/receiver Cordarrelle Patterson, who averaged 28.8 yards with one touchdown returning kicks for the New England Patriots last season. He also caught 21 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 228 yards and one score on 42 carries.

–In addition to adding Paradis at center, the Panthers announced they are retaining backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke with a one-year contract. But linebacker Thomas Davis, who has played all 14 of his professional seasons in Carolina, tweeted that he will spend his 15th season in Los Angeles, with the Chargers.

–The agent for free agent lineman Ja’Wuan James says his client agreed to a four-year, $51 million deal with the Broncos, making James the highest-paid right tackle in the NFL.

–The Houston Texans reportedly agreed to terms with defensive backs Tashaun Gipson (safety) and Bradley Roby (cornerback).

–Linebacker Deone Bucannon is set to reunite with his former head coach Bruce Arians after reportedly agreeing to a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

–The Cardinals reportedly agreed to a four-year, $36 million contract with inside linebacker Jordan Hicks, who spent four seasons in Philadelphia.

–The Tennessee Titans intend to sign offensive guard Rodger Saffold to a four-year, $44 million contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

–The Giants, who let three-time Pro Bowl safety Landon Collins walk in free agency, will sign veteran safety Antoine Bethea to a reported two-year contract after spending last season in Arizona.

–Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker is staying in Miami after signing a new two-year deal that spares the team from paying his $9.3 million fifth-year option for 2019.

–Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, edge player Preston Smith and safety Adrian Amos all agreed to deals with the Green Bay Packers, according to NFL Network.

–According to multiple reports, rehabbing and suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon was given a second-round restricted free agent tender by the Patriots.

–The New Orleans Saints reportedly will sign running back Latavius Murray to a four-year, $14.4 million contract, meaning the Saints likely are moving on from free agent Mark Ingram. … Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater reportedly will re-sign with New Orleans and remain the backup to Drew Brees.

–Field Level Media