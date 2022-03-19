NFL transaction roundup: S Logan Ryan joins Bucs



March 19, 2022

Veteran safety Logan Ryan agreed to terms on a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, multiple media outlets reported Friday.

The move comes one day after Ryan was released by the New York Giants.

A team captain with the Giants, Ryan recorded a career-high 117 tackles to go along with two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 15 games (all starts) last season.

Ryan, 31, has 705 tackles, 18 interceptions and 13 sacks in 140 career games with the New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans and Giants. He was a part of two Super Bowl-winning teams with the Patriots, who selected him in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

–Free-agent receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said he has agreed to a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2018 Pro Bowler played his first five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Multiple reports said that Smith-Schuster will receive a one-year, $10.75 million deal.

Smith-Schuster, 25, played in just five regular-season games last season due to a shoulder injury and had 15 receptions for 129. He returned to play in Pittsburgh’s 42-21 wild-card loss to the Chiefs and caught five passes for 26 yards.

Smith-Schuster’s top season in Pittsburgh was in 2018 when he established career bests of 111 receptions and 1,426 yards. He added seven scoring catches.

–The Seattle Seahawks released defensive linemen Carlos Dunlap and Kerry Hyder while reportedly agreeing to a two-year deal with defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson.

The 33-year-old Dunlap had 8.5 sacks in eight games for Seattle last season and has 96 in 180 career games with the Cincinnati Bengals and Seahawks. Dunlap, a two-time Pro Bowler, spent 10 1/2 seasons with Cincinnati before joining the Seahawks midway through the 2020 season.

Hyder had 1.5 sacks in 15 games in 2021 in his lone season in Seattle. The 30-year-old has 20 career sacks and five fumble recoveries in 71 games with the Detroit Lions (2015-18), Dallas Cowboys (2019), San Francisco 49ers (2020) and Seahawks.

Jefferson, 28, is back for another tour of duty with the Seahawks and has 15 career sacks in 72 games. Jefferson played with Seattle from 2016-19 before spending 2020 with the Buffalo Bills and last season with the Las Vegas Raiders. He had a career-high 4.5 sacks with the Raiders.

–Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

Financial terms were not disclosed for Vander Esch, who collected 77 tackles, one sack and one interception in 17 games (16 starts) last season.

Vander Esch, 26, has 349 tackles, 2.5 sacks and three picks in 52 career games (46 starts) since being selected by the Cowboys with the 19th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

–Defensive lineman DeShawn Williams signed a one-year contract with the Denver Broncos.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the team for Williams, who recorded a career-high 39 tackles to go along with one sack in 15 games (eight starts) last season.

Williams, 29, has 78 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one interception in 33 career games (19 starts) with the Cincinnati Bengals and Broncos.

–Guard Austin Corbett signed a three-year deal with the Carolina Panthers. The value of the contract is reportedly $26.25 million.

Corbett, 26, started all 17 regular-season games and four postseason games last season for the Super Bowl LVI champion Los Angeles Rams.

A second-round pick by Cleveland in 2018, Corbett has started 41 of his 55 career games with the Browns (2018-19) and Rams.

