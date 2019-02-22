NFL Super Bowl champion team owner Robert Kraft charged in prostitution bust: local media



FILE PHOTO: Feb 5, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft holds the Lombardi Trophy and waves to fans during the Super Bowl LIII championship parade. Mandatory Credit: Stew Milne-USA TODAY Sports

February 22, 2019

(Reuters) – Robert Kraft, the owner of the NFL Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, was charged with solicitation as part of a prostitution bust in Jupiter, Florida, on Friday, local media reported, citing police officials.

Since Kraft bought the Patriots 25 years ago, the team has become the most successful franchise in the National Football League, winning six Super Bowls, including Super Bowl LIII earlier this month.

(Reporting by Joseph Ax; editing by Grant McCool)