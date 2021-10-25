NFL roundup: Joe Burrow, Bengals end Ravens’ 5-game winning streak



FILE PHOTO: Oct 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

October 25, 2021

Joe Burrow threw for a career-high 416 yards and three touchdowns and Ja’Marr Chase had 201 yards receiving as the Cincinnati Bengals throttled the host Baltimore Ravens, 41-17, to move into first place in the AFC North.

Chase and the Cincinnati offense sparkled while the defense did enough to contain Lamar Jackson, who had never lost to the Bengals.

Chase caught eight passes, including an 82-yard touchdown. Tight end C.J. Uzomah had 91 receiving yards and two touchdowns for Cincinnati (5-2).

Jackson completed 15 of 31 passes for 257 yards and a touchdown and led Baltimore (5-2) with 88 rushing yards. The Bengals sacked him five times on their way to halting the Ravens’ five-game win streak.

Buccaneers 38, Bears 3

Tom Brady threw for 211 yards and four touchdowns, including the 600th of his illustrious career, and Tampa Bay cruised to a win over visiting Chicago.

Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 600 touchdowns when he fired a strike to Mike Evans in the final seconds of the first quarter. Evans caught two other touchdowns passes from Brady, and Chris Godwin had one touchdown reception for Tampa Bay (6-1), which won its fourth straight.

Khalil Herbert had 18 carries for 100 yards for Chicago (3-4), which trailed 35-3 at halftime and never recovered. Justin Fields was under constant duress and completed 22 of 32 passes for 184 yards and three interceptions. He was sacked four times and lost two fumbles.

Cardinals 31, Texans 5

Kyler Murray passed for 261 yards and three touchdowns as Arizona overcame a slow start and then cruised past Houston in Glendale, Ariz.

Murray produced scoring passes to DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk and Zach Ertz in what was a somewhat uneven performance for the Cardinals (7-0) and their standout signal caller. Murray was sacked four times, including by Texans defensive end Jacob Martin for a safety in the first quarter, and had his streak of pass attempts without an interception snapped at 135 when Texans safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. picked him off in the third quarter.

Rookie quarterback Davis Mills completed 23 of 32 passes for 135 yards for Houston (1-6). The Texans failed to score a touchdown for a third consecutive road game and have been outscored 102-8 in losses to the Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts and Cardinals.

Titans 27, Chiefs 3

Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry threw touchdown passes as Tennessee coasted to a victory over Kansas City in Nashville, Tenn.

Henry, the NFL’s leading rusher, gained 86 yards on 29 carries to end a streak of five consecutive 100-yard games. He completed a 5-yard pass to MyCole Pruitt for a touchdown to cap the Titans’ first possession. The Titans (5-2) owned a 27-0 margin at the break and Tannehill finished with 270 yards on 21-of-27 passing.

Patrick Mahomes threw an interception and lost a fumble before being helped off with 8:13 left. He cleared concussion protocol after a brief examination in the medical tent and ended his day with 206 yards on 20-of-35 passing for the Chiefs (3-4).

Rams 28, Lions 19

Winless Detroit battled but ultimately succumbed to a more complete team in Los Angeles, which improved to 6-1 in the battle between quarterbacks who were traded for each other in Inglewood, Calif.

Looking for his first win, Detroit (0-7) head coach Dan Campbell took some gambles that paid off, including two fake punts converted for first downs and a successful onside kick. Ultimately, the Lions’ Jared Goff, who finished 22-of-36 for 268 yards with a touchdown, twice threw late interceptions while bidding for a go-ahead touchdown.

The Rams’ Matthew Stafford completed 28 of 41 passes for 334 yards and three touchdowns. Stafford’s favorite target was Cooper Kupp, who finished with 10 catches for 156 yards and two scores.

Giants 25, Panthers 3

Daniel Jones threw a touchdown pass and New York let its defense do the heavy lifting in a victory over Carolina at East Rutherford, N.J.

Former Panthers kicker Graham Gano made field goals from 49, 53 and 44 yards for the Giants (2-5), who won at home for the first time in four tries this season. Jones threw for 203 yards on 23-for-33 passing.

The Panthers (3-4), who’ve lost four games in a row, were held to 173 yards of total offense. Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold was 16 of 25 for 111 yards and an interception. Darnold, who was playing in the stadium where he started 19 games for the New York Jets before an offseason trade to Carolina, was pulled after three quarters in favor of PJ Walker, who went 3-of-14 passing for 33 yards.

Patriots 54, Jets 13

Mac Jones passed for a career-high 307 yards, Damien Harris rushed for 106 yards and two scores and New England handled visiting New York in an AFC East matchup.

Jones (24 of 36) tossed two touchdown passes and earned his first home victory in his fifth start at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots (3-4) avoided their worst home start since a 6-0 loss to the Jets on Nov. 28, 1993 dropped them at 0-5 at Foxboro Stadium.

Jets starting quarterback and No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson exited with a knee injury in the second quarter and did not return. Initial reports indicated Wilson suffered a PCL injury and could miss time. Backup Mike White made his NFL debut in place of Wilson and finished 20-of-32 passing for 202 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions for New York (1-5).

Packers 24, Washington 10

Aaron Rodgers threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns as Green Bay stretched its winning streak to six with a 24-10 decision over Washington in Green Bay, Wis.

Rodgers completed 27 of 35 passes for the Packers (6-1), who also leaned on a defense that got tough when Washington got inside the 20-yard line. Green Bay made two fourth-down stops inside the 5-yard line and also ended a fourth-quarter drive when Chandon Sullivan intercepted Taylor Heinecke in the end zone with 6:29 left.

Heinecke played a solid game, aside from that miscue. He completed 25 of 37 passes for 268 yards and a touchdown while adding a game-high 95 yards on 10 rushes for Washington (2-5).

Falcons 30, Dolphins 28

Younghoe Koo made a 36-yard, game-winning field goal as time expired, leading Atlanta to a win over host Miami.

The Falcons (3-3) received a big performance from rookie tight end Kyle Pitts. The fourth overall pick in the 2021 draft had seven grabs for 163 yards. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan completed 25 of 40 passes for 336 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Miami (1-6) has lost six straight games. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw a career-high four touchdown passes and completed 32 of 40 passes for 291 yards. But he was intercepted twice in Falcons’ territory, including one in the red zone.

Raiders 33, Eagles 22

Derek Carr passed for 323 yards and two touchdowns as host Las Vegas defeated Philadelphia.

Carr completed 31 of 34 passes in his fifth 300-yard passing game of the season as the Raiders (5-2) improved to 2-0 under interim coach Rich Bisaccia. Las Vegas scored 30-plus points for the fourth time this season.

Jalen Hurts completed 18 of 34 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 61 yards on 13 carries to lead the Eagles (2-5).

–Field Level Media