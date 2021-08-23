NFL roundup: Backup quarterbacks lead Browns over Giants



The Cleveland Browns edged the visiting New York Giants 17-13 in a fairly even matchup Sunday afternoon.

Both teams rested most of their starters, with the Giants’ offensive line the only secure first-team players to play in the game. The Browns totaled 370 yards and 24 first downs, while the Giants had 308 and 18, respectively.

Cleveland’s Kyle Lauletta completed 14 of 23 passes for 152 yards against his former team. Case Keenum was 9 of 12 for 74 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Browns.

Brian Lewerke completed 11 of 19 passes for 108 yards, one touchdown and an interception for New York.

The Giants had a chance to win on the final play of the game, but Lewerke’s pass was intercepted in the end zone.

49ers 15, Chargers 10

Trey Lance threw for 102 yards and two touchdowns as San Francisco defeated host Los Angeles in Inglewood, Calif.

Lance, whom the 49ers drafted with the third overall pick in this year’s NFL draft, hit Travis Benjamin with a 16-yard scoring toss with 5:01 left in the third quarter to erase a 10-8 deficit.

He had connected with Mohamed Sanu Sr. on a 5-yard pass with 12 seconds to play before halftime. San Francisco also scored two points on a safety recorded by defensive end Jordan Willis in the first quarter.

Chargers quarterback Easton Stick threw for 85 yards and a touchdown, a 3-yard toss to Joshua Palmer in the second quarter. Michael Badgley kicked a 50-yard field goal, also in the second quarter, for Los Angeles.

Wayne Gallman II of the 49ers rushed for a game-high 72 yards, and teammate Trent Sherfield had 50 yards receiving. Jalen Guyton had a team-high 39 yards receiving — on one catch — for the Chargers, and no rusher gained more than 15 yards.

