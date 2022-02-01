NFL-Reactions to Brady announcing retirement



FILE PHOTO: Dec 19, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks on against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

February 1, 2022

(Reuters) – Following are reactions to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, widely considered the greatest player in NFL history, announcing his retirement on Tuesday.

ROGER GOODELL, NFL COMMISSIONER

“Tom Brady will be remembered as one of the greatest ever to play in the NFL. An incredible competitor and leader, his stellar career is remarkable for its longevity but also for the sustained excellence he displayed year after year.

“Tom made everyone around him better and always seemed to rise to the occasion in the biggest moments. His record five Super Bowl MVP awards and seven Super Bowl championships set a standard that players will chase for years.

“He inspired fans in New England, Tampa and around the world with one of the greatest careers in NFL history. It has been a privilege to watch him compete and have him in the NFL. We thank him for his many contributions to our game and wish Tom and his family all the best in the future.”

KAKA, FORMER SOCCER PLAYER

“What a privilege to have seen an athlete like you.”

ALEX RODRIGUEZ, FORMER BASEBALL PLAYER

“22 seasons, 7 championships, 3 MVPs, countless records. True greatness.”

JJ WATT, ARIZONA CARDINALS DEFENSIVE END

“Congratulations and enjoy the next chapter brother. Greatest of All Time.”

(Compiled by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru)